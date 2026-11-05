Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported a 24.90% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its Q2FY27 net profit to Rs 4,587.88 crore, compared with Rs 3,673.32 crore in Q2FY26.

The company’s revenue rose 25.34% to Rs 57,514.98 crore, compared with Rs 45,885.40 crore in Q2FY26.

On a sequential basis, Mahindra & Mahindra’s net profit declined 15.89%, while its revenue remained flat quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

M&M CEO highlights strong consumer demand

Anish Shah, Group CEO & Managing Director, M&M Ltd., said, “Our Q2 F27 Consolidated PAT growth of 25% reflects the resilience of our group and underlines the disciplined execution across businesses. Auto continued to grow on the back of strong consumer demand, while Farm experienced a marginal decline on account of the festive season shift. Mahindra Finance maintained its growth trajectory, TechM displayed acceleration in its transformation journey, and our Growth Gems continued their momentum. Despite the uneven macroeconomic environment, the group remains focused on laying the foundation for consistent profitable growth.”