Mahindra & Mahindra reported its Q1FY27 net profit at Rs 5,454.54 crore on consolidated basis, up 33.58% year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 4,083.32 crore reported in Q1FY26.

Revenue of M&M rose to Rs 57,533.44 crore, up 26.63% YoY, from Rs 45,435.88 crore reported in Q1FY26.

On sequential basis Mahindra & Mhaindra’s profit has increased 16.86% and revenue has increased 4.81% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Auto, tractor businesses show resilience despite inflation

Commenting on the performance, Dr. Anish Shah, Group CEO and Managing Director, M&M, said, “Our Auto and Farm businesses continued to strengthen their leadership positions, despite this dynamic environment. TechM and MMFSL have made notable progress on their strategic priorities while our Growth Gems accelerated their growth momentum.”

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), M&M said, “Auto and Tractor business demonstrated strong resilience in Q1 F27. We have achieved a QoQ increase of 50 bps in SUV revenue market share and 150 bps in LCV (< 3.5T) volume market share. XEV 9S emerged as highest selling EV in India by Volume. Our Tractors business gained 280 bps QoQ to reach 44.9% market share in Q1 F27. Auto business PBIT Margin excluding eSUV contract manufacturing is 8.3% and our Core Tractor PBIT margin is 19.2% despite commodity inflation.”

The company’s EBIT rises 330 bps. The company said it continues its focus on margin expansion.

M&M standalone Q1 profit rises 7%; revenue up 23%

The Indian automaker reported higher quarterly profit as strong demand for its high-margin sport-utility vehicles helped cushion the impact from the Middle ⁠East ​war.

On standalone basis, the maker of the Scorpio and Thar SUVs posted a 6.8% increase in standalone profit ​after tax ​to Rs 3,684.97 crore in Q1FY27.

SUV demand stays strong despite price increase

The automaker ‌raised SUV and commercial vehicle prices in April, joining peers Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Hyundai Motor India to help cushion margins from rising input ⁠costs.

The price ⁠increase did not dent demand with Mahindra, whose portfolio ⁠is ‌skewed away from ​entry-level passenger cars, reporting a ‌23% increase in quarterly revenue to Rs 41,919.74 crore.

Government ‌tax cuts ​in ​September continued ​to boost demand for tractors, Mahindra’s most-profitable offering, ​with revenue from the farm ⁠segment increasing to Rs 10,946.6 crore, up 19.16% from Rs 9,186.38 crore a year ‌earlier.



