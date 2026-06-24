Honasa Consumer, the parent company of Mamaearth, has acquired a 58% stake in Fluence Pharma, a science-led nutraceuticals company, marking the beauty and personal care major’s first move into the supplements business.

The deal will be housed under a new subsidiary, Honasa Health, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Why is Honasa Consumer acquiring Fluence Pharma?

Fluence Pharma is known for its patented Cyclical Nutrition Therapy (CNT), a system of OTC supplements administered in a structured sequence, and for its distribution network of more than 3,000 practising dermatologists. The company reported revenue of around Rs 40 crore and an EBITDA margin above 20% in FY26, according to the filing.

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The acquisition gives Honasa entry into a nutraceuticals market in India currently valued at over Rs 16,000 crore, a segment the company describes as being at an inflexion point amid rising consumer demand for “beauty-from-inside” products.

What are the companies’ plans after the acquisition?

“The beauty and personal care landscape is entering a new era where consumers are increasingly seeking holistic, inside-out solutions that address beauty concerns at their root. While the last decade was shaped by topical actives, we believe the next decade will be defined by the powerful convergence of science-backed skin and hair care, and nutraceuticals,” Varun Alagh, co-founder and CEO of Honasa Consumer, said.

“For the past ten years, we have focused rigorously on grounding our portfolio in science and earning the trust of the medical fraternity. To unlock the true potential of our proprietary science, however, we needed a partner who could take these clinical solutions to a wider consumer base. Honasa Consumer brings the perfect opportunity and infrastructure for us. Their unparalleled digital-first capabilities, data-driven consumer insights, and proven track record of scaling young brands will allow us to strengthen our distribution and solve consumer problems across India,” Amit Bhusari, CEO and co-founder of Fluence Pharma, said.

What is Honasa Health and who will run it?

Fluence Pharma was founded by Bhusari along with Dr Rajendra Singh Rajput. The new subsidiary, Honasa Health, will be led by Dheeraj Nagpal as CEO. Nagpal co-founded the nutraceuticals brand Zingavita and has previously held roles at Zomato and American Express.

About Honasa

Honasa Consumer describes itself as India’s largest home-grown pure-play beauty and personal care company, with a portfolio that includes Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Bblunt, Dr Sheth’s and Staze.

The company says it reaches more than 95% of pin codes in India through e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels, alongside a presence in close to 3 lakh retail outlets, citing NielsenIQ data.