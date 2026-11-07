Nasdaq-listed MakeMyTrip has acquired a majority stake in Bengaluru-based Quick Ride’s ride-pooling business for an undisclosed sum, giving the online travel company a presence in daily city commutes.

Quick Ride has moved its brand and ride-pooling business into a new entity, Co Ride Mobility, and MakeMyTrip has bought a majority stake in it. Quick Ride’s promoters will continue to lead the business. Its EV taxi business stays with the predecessor entity, iDisha Info Labs.

Quick Ride will sit under MakeMyTrip’s ground transport business, which includes bus-ticketing platform redBus and intercity car rental firm Savaari, in which MakeMyTrip acquired a majority stake in 2024. The business is headed by redBus CEO Prakash Sangam.

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“Ride pooling gives us a presence in high-frequency daily commutes within cities, as well as intercity travel,” said Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO, MakeMyTrip. The company would bring its learnings from building redBus in India and overseas markets to grow and scale the business, he said.

Sangam said the company saw an opportunity to “jointly serve the same customer across more of their journeys, from the daily office commute to the weekend trip home.”

redBus, which became part of MakeMyTrip through its 2017 merger with the ibibo Group, has tried pooling before. It launched rPool in June 2019, a car and bike pooling service for office commuters in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, and subsequently took it to Delhi. The service was later discontinued.

Quick Ride, founded by KNM Rao in 2015, connects commuters travelling along similar routes for car and bike pooling. It follows an enterprise-led go-to-market model, with partnerships across corporates, IT parks and business campuses.

iDisha Info Labs, which housed both the pooling and taxi businesses until the restructuring, reported revenue of Rs 54.2 crore, and a profit of Rs 4.5 crore in FY25, according to Tracxn data. The company last raised a $14.4 million Series B in February 2019 from Naspers, Sequoia Capital and Venture Highway, at a post-money valuation of $94.9 million, according to Tracxn.

Pooling on private cars has faced regulatory friction in Quick Ride’s home market. In 2023, Karnataka’s transport department called apps such as Quick Ride illegal for using privately registered vehicles for commercial purposes. Former transport minister Ramalinga Reddy had then clarified that there was no ban on carpooling but such apps needed the required permissions. The Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, allow states to permit private motorcycles to carry passengers through aggregators, leaving the final call to each state.