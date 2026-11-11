Cochin Shipyard signed a contract worth approximately Rs 500 crore with the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Government of India, on November 11.

The contract is for the normal refit and re-powering of an Indian Naval vessel. The company said in its regulatory filing that the project is expected to take around two years to complete.

INS Betwa to get diesel-based propulsion system

According to the government release, under the contract, INS Betwa, a Brahmaputra-class frigate of the Indian Navy, will undergo a major upgrade to its propulsion system. The existing steam-based propulsion system will be replaced with a diesel-engine-based system.

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The refit will also include upgrades to the ship’s combat capabilities through the installation of a modernised weapon suite. These changes are expected to improve the vessel’s operational effectiveness.

Project to involve over 50 MSMEs

The project is expected to support the government’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ by strengthening indigenous capabilities in naval ship repair and maintenance.

“This project will further strengthen indigenous capabilities in the ship repair and maintenance ecosystem, particularly in undertaking complex propulsion system transformation and modernisation of naval platforms,” Ministry of Defence said in its release.

More than 50 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are expected to participate in the project. It will also generate employment opportunities across India’s shipbuilding and ancillary industries.

Cochin Shipyard Q2FY27

Cochin Shipyard reported a 50% YoY decline in net profit to Rs 53.7 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 107.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, revenue from operations increased 12% YoY to Rs 1,249.2 crore from Rs 1,118.6 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue from the shipbuilding segment grew 3% to Rs 783 crore, while the ship repair segment recorded a 30% increase to Rs 466 crore.

The company has also declared its first interim dividend of Rs 3 per share of face value Rs 5 for FY27. The company has fixed November 16, as the record date and December 9 as payment date.

About Cochin Shipyard

Cochin Shipyard (CSL) is a Government of India-owned company incorporated in 1972. It is one of India’s leading shipbuilding and ship repair companies, catering to both domestic and international clients.

The company undertakes the construction of various types of vessels, including aircraft carriers, bulk carriers and offshore support vessels. It also provides ship repair, maintenance, upgradation and life-extension services for naval, commercial and offshore vessels. Its key domestic clients include the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and Shipping Corporation of India.