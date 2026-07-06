Adani Enterprises’ defence arm, Adani Defence & Aerospace, has announced an investment of Rs 2,500 crore to set up what it calls South Asia’s largest private-sector missile manufacturing ecosystem in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it broke ground for the project on Saturday.”The project will set up an advanced missile ecosystem with composite propellant and Trinitrotoluene (TNT) production at a single location, creating India’s first backward-integrated private-sector capability of its kind,” Adani Defence & Aerospace noted.

Facility to boost indigenous missile production

The company said the project will help strengthen India’s defence supply chain by combining the production of critical materials with missile system integration at a single location. This is expected to support the large-scale induction of indigenous missile systems by the Indian Armed Forces.

The facility will use advanced manufacturing technologies, automated production systems and global safety standards. It has been designed to support multiple missile programmes simultaneously for the Indian Armed Forces as well as trusted international partners.

Adani Defence said the investment will create around 5,000 direct and indirect skilled jobs. It is also expected to generate business opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and further position Madhya Pradesh as a defence manufacturing hub.

Adani Defence says project will strengthen Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Defence & Aerospace, said the project would bring together missile system integration and the production of key materials needed for advanced missile systems at one location.

“This project brings together missile system integration with the production of the materials needed to build advanced missile systems, all at one location, creating South Asia’s largest private-sector missile ecosystem. We are proud to bring this sovereign capability to Madhya Pradesh, strengthening India’s defence preparedness and contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav said, “This landmark investment reinforces the state’s emergence as a preferred destination for strategic manufacturing. It will strengthen India’s indigenous defence ecosystem while accelerating industrial growth and attracting more high-value investments to the state.”

About Adani’s defence manufacturing presence

Adani Defence & Aerospace, part of the Adani Group, is India’s largest integrated private defence and aerospace

company, building critical capabilities across land, air and sea.

The company focuses on the design, development, manufacturing and sustainment of a wide range of defence and aerospace platforms and systems, including airborne surveillance and AEW&C, unmanned systems, arms and ammunition, electronic warfare and avionics, and advanced munition solutions.

Adani Defence & Aerospace has been operating a small arms manufacturing facility in Gwalior since 2020. The company supplies pistols, assault rifles, carbines, light machine guns and other small arms to the Indian Armed Forces from the plant.

The Shivpuri investment comes as several indigenous missile programmes developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation move closer to production after successful trials conducted in partnership with Adani Defence.

These include the Next Generation Anti-Radiation Missile (NGARM), RUDRAM-II, Naval Anti-Ship Missile–Short Range (NASM-SR), Long-Range Glide Bomb ‘Gaurav’ and the Tactical Autonomous Reconnaissance and Attack (TARA).