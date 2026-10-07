The real estate and infrastructure development vertical of Mahindra Group, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, launched a residential project with an overall gross development value (GDV) of Rs 3,500 crore in Pune, Maharashtra, on October 6.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: Project details

The residential establishment titled ‘Mahindra Rivenz’ is spread across 13.46 acres in Baner Annex, Mahalunge, Pune. The project’s first phase will comprise 1,236 units of 2, 3, and 4-bedroom, hall, and kitchen residential units.

Additionally, the residential project will include amenities like a large clubhouse and landscaped green spaces, both spread across more than 2.65 lakh sq ft of area. Other amenities include a swimming pool, signature giant swings, stargazing hammocks, gymnasium, badminton courts, squash court, pickleball court, and associated fitness equipment.

“It also offers cycling and jogging tracks, a library with a glass roof and scenic views, and a children’s play area. Mahindra Rivenza is envisaged as a Net Zero Waste development and is IGBC pre-certified Gold, reinforcing the project’s focus on sustainable and responsible residential development,” the company said in its press release.

The real estate development firm noted that Baner Annex establishment will provide access to a well-connected residential micro-market, which will further enable access to employment hubs, like the Hinjawadi and Baner IT hubs, GCCs, and established social infrastructure. Over the longer course of time, many more ongoing and proposed infrastructure initiatives are expected to improve the area’s growth potential, the company added.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: Management commentary

Commenting on the development, Vimalendra Singh, Chief Business Officer (Residential), Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said, “Pune is an important market for our residential business, and over the years we have developed a strong understanding of the city and its homebuyers. Mahindra Rivenza reflects these insights and our commitment to creating homes that cater to evolving lifestyles.”

He added that Mahindra Lifespace Developers sees this opportunity as a means to develop residential destinations that thoroughly align with the wants and needs of how people want to live, and bring a strong sense of community.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers share price

The stock of Mahindra Lifespace Developers ended Tuesday’s trade flat on exchanges. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen by more than 2%, while over the past six months, its stock has advanced 7%.