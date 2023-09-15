Mahindra Holidays signs MoU with Uttarakhand govt, will invest Rs 1000 crore for expansion in state

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts (MHRIL), the flagship brand of Club Mahindra, has signed an MOU with the Government of Uttarakhand (UK) to invest Rs 1000 crores and build 4-5 large marquee resorts over the next few years in Uttarakhand. “Mahindra Holidays aims to become a strategic partner of the state and will support the Government of UK in all its tourism endeavors through the development of these resorts to play their part in growing the prosperity of the state including providing direct employment opportunities,” the company said in a statement.

This would be the biggest investment by MHRIL in any state in the country and part of its plans of expansion from 5000 to 10,000 keys by 2030. The company said that this is a testament to Devbhoomi-Uttarakhand and its variety of tourism destinations and experiences – whether it be religious tourism at Haridwar and Char Dhams, Wildlife at Rajaji & Corbett National Parks, Ski tourism at Auli, Adventure tourism at Rishikesh to name a few. This investment will more than double its footprint in Uttarakhand, with Club Mahindra already operating resorts in Jim Corbett, Mussoorie, Kanatal and Binsar.

MHRIL has 143 resorts across the globe, of which eighty-two are in India, has over 2,86,000 plus member families and has in the past created holiday destinations such as Munnar in Kerala, Kumbhalgarh in Rajasthan, Binsar in Uttarakhand to name a few.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, MHRIL aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040. All the new resorts developed In Uttarakhand will target to be champions of net zero energy, water & waste and in the process become role models for sustainable tourism in the state, it said.

Kavinder Singh, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, said, “Encouraged by the pro-active support extended by the Govt led by the Honorable CM, the affinity to hospitality, of the people, of the state, and a robust tourism policy, we aim to partner the Uttarakhand Government with our biggest investment in any state in the country. We see huge opportunities in Uttarakhand and our planned investment reflects not only our confidence in the state’s potential but also our commitment to contributing to its economic growth while at the same time creating memorable vacation experiences for our growing base of members. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Government of Uttarakhand for its support.”

While Club Mahindra is the flagship brand with a 25-year membership, the other products offered by the company are – Bliss, Go Zest, and CMH4. As on June 30, 2023, MHRIL has 102 resorts across India and abroad and its subsidiary, Holiday Club Resorts Oy (HCR), Finland, a vacation ownership company in Europe has 33 Timeshare Properties (Including 9 Spa Resorts) across Finland, Sweden, and Spain.