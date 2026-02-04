Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has secured an order to supply 35,000 units of its light commercial vehicle, the Scorpio Pik Up, to the Indonesian state-owned firm Agrinas Pangan Nusantara.

In an exchange filing, the automobile company stated that the vehicles will be supplied in 2026 as part of a cooperative project in the Southeast Asian country.

The company stated that these pick-up vehicles for the Koperasi Desa/Kelurahan Merah Putih (KDKMP) project will play a crucial role in enhancing logistics for Koperasi (cooperatives) being set up across the country.

The automaker added that the latest vehicle order surpasses the company’s total export volumes achieved in FY25.

Partnership scope

Mahindra & Mahindra said that under the partnership, Mahindra and Agrinas Pangan Nusantara will work together to equip Koperasi with these vehicles to ensure an effective, seamless flow of fresh supplies from farmers directly to the marketplace, thereby bridging the gap between producers and consumers.

“The volume committed for this partnership will significantly boost our international operations, adding as much as our total export volumes achieved in FY25,” said Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra.

The company stated that the Scorpio Pick-up vehicles manufactured at its Nashik Plant are tailored to meet Koperasi’s operating requirements, from rough rural roads to farm tracks.

Mahindra & Mahindra January sales

In January 2025, Mahindra & Mahindra reported overall auto sales of 1,04,309 vehicles, a 24 per cent increase, including exports. In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 63,510 vehicles in the domestic market, a 25 per cent growth, and 104,309 vehicles overall, including exports. Domestic sales of Commercial Vehicles stood at 27,656, up 22 per cent.

In January, Mahindra’s total vehicle exports were 3,577 units, up 5 per cent on a yearly basis.

“On 14th January, we opened bookings for XUV7XO and XEV 9S clocking 93,689 bookings for a booking value of Rs. 20,500 Crore – a record-breaking milestone in just 4 hours”, M&M said in a statement.