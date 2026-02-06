Leading automaker Mahindra & Mahindra announced plans to set up the largest integrated automotive and tractor manufacturing facility in Nagpur. The company said the facility will span 1500 acres, along with a 150-acre supplier park in Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad).

The company has announced a capex of Rs 15,000 crore over a period of 10 years to boost its manufacturing capacity. In total, M&M will acquire 2,000 acres across three locations for the mega projects.

“Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO, Auto and Farm Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, said that the facility represents a bold step forward in Mahindra’s manufacturing journey.

ALSO READ Hero MotoCorp profit rises 12%; misses estimates

“Designed to support our next generation of vehicles and tractors, it brings together scale, flexibility and advanced technology within one integrated footprint. It strengthens our ability to deliver worldclass products while staying true to our commitment to ‘Make in India for the World.” Jejurikar added.

Facility operational capacity

Mahindra & Mahindra stated that, once fully operational, the manufacturing facility will have an annual production capacity of over 5 lakh vehicles and 1 lakh tractors, making it the company’s largest integrated manufacturing facility in the country.

The automotive facility will support Mahindra Auto’s next-generation platforms and will be capable of manufacturing vehicles across multiple powertrains, such as Internal Combustion Engines and Electric Vehicles, for both domestic and global markets.

ALSO READ Deeptech firms get separate startup status

The company said that the new facility’s location in the Vidarbha region offers strong strategic advantages, such as road connectivity via the Samruddhi Expressway, rail links, and easy access to key domestic and export markets.

M&M stated that the supplier park at Sambhajinagar will supply components to the new Nagpur facility and to the existing facilities at Chakan and Nashik, improving logistics efficiency and enhancing localisation.

Mahindra and Mahindra Q3 results

M&M’s new facility and mega capex announcement after the massive 20 per cent YoY jump in profits in Q3. The company reported a profit of Rs 3,181 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 2,658 crore in Q3 FY25.

The automobile major’s revenue jumped by 17 per cent on a yearly basis, reaching Rs 41,470 crore in the December quarter of FY26.