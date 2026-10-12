Property sales may have been lukewarm for much of 2026, but healthy bookings during Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam have raised developers’ hopes for a strong Navaratri-Diwali season.

Niranjan Hiranandani, chairman and managing director of Hiranandani Communities, expects residential sales to rise 10-12% this festive season, on top of a similar increase in 2025. “We expect mid-level and premium housing to do really well,” he told FE.

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Rising property prices and weak stock markets may be weighing on sentiment, but Amit Kumar Sinha, MD and CEO of Mahindra Lifespaces, says Onam and Ganpati were good for his company. He is confident the momentum will carry through Dussehra and Diwali, the period when the industry typically books at least a third of its annual sales. Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman of Anarock Group, also expects residential sales to grow about 10%, in line with 2025. “We’re seeing new launches also going up by about 10%,” he told FE.

The optimism, however, sits uneasily with reports of high unsold inventory. Experts say the forecasts should be tempered, given that sales in January-September rose only marginally. Construction costs, too, climbed a steep 30% between 2021 and 2025 and another 8-10% in 2026 alone. Developers have so far absorbed part of that increase, which has kept price hikes in check for now.

Much of the festive buying is expected at the premium end. Nitin Kansal, chief financial officer of Max Estates, says enquiries for premium properties were already running high ahead of the Navaratri weekend. Hiranandani believes the shift will continue, with buyers picking up apartments priced at Rs 2-5 crore. “We expect festive-season growth to come from a combination of steady volumes and higher average ticket sizes,” he said.

With rising costs pushing homes beyond the reach of much of the middle class, affluent buyers are now setting the trends. “The big change we are seeing is in what buyers are choosing. They want larger homes, better amenities and projects that offer stronger long-term value,” Hiranandani said. Sinha noted that while some buyers are taking longer to decide, many are trading up.

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Developers, in turn, are paying closer attention to what customers want, from better layouts to amenities they will actually use. “They want to ensure the house is livable for a long period. It’s no longer a question of simply acquiring more space,” said Suneel Parik, executive director of Bengaluru-based Assets Property Group.

Parik added that buyers are in no hurry and want to be sure they are getting long-term value. “It’s possible they might not mind missing the traditional festive window or the auspicious dates,” he said, adding that some sales could spill over into late November or December.

In the National Capital Region, Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman of Signature Global, said demand for apartments in the Rs 3-5 crore bracket is strong. “Supply is still falling short of demand in micro markets such as Southern Peripheral Road, South of Gurugram (Sohna) and Dwarka Expressway in NCR,” he said.

Tomorrow: Retailing