LTM said on Thursday it has signed a multi-million-dollar managed services agreement with a North American specialty engineering and construction company, the company said in a filing with the exchanges. The contract has an initial term of three years.

LTM’s IT services contract

Under the agreement, the client will move infrastructure, cybersecurity and application administration services to LTM. These services are currently handled by multiple providers. LTM did not name the client or disclose the value of the contract.

AI-led managed services model

LTM said it will build an AI-led managed services operating model for the client. The model is meant to deliver services against agreed outcomes. It will include observability and automation tools, which the company said are intended to keep technology services resilient.

IT modernisation and vendor consolidation

The company described the contract as a step in the client’s technology modernisation. Placing critical IT operations under one governance framework is intended to improve operational efficiency and service quality. It is also expected to reduce the complexity of managing several vendors. LTM said it will draw on its domain expertise and AI-centric managed services capabilities to fold the three service areas into a single operating model.

“As enterprises modernize their technology landscapes, they are increasingly seeking strategic partners that can combine operational excellence with AI-driven innovation. This engagement reflects our ability to help clients unlock greater value from their technology investments, enhance business agility, and create a foundation for sustained growth through AI-enabled operations.” Rajesh Sundaram, Chief Business Officer for Manufacturing and Retail CPG at LTM, said.

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About LTM

LTM, formerly LTIMindtree, is a Larsen & Toubro Group company and describes itself as an AI-centric global technology services firm. It positions itself as the Business Creativity partner to the world’s largest enterprises. Its capabilities span integrated operations, transformation and Business AI. The company has more than 87,000 employees across 40 countries and works with a global network of partners. It is headquartered in Mumbai.

LTM share price today

LTM’s share price increased 2.05% as of intraday on October 15. The company’s share price decreased 0.56% in the past month. Furthermore, LTM’s share price decreased 23.09% in the last year.