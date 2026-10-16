LTM reported a flat profit for Q2 FY27, while the company’s revenue registered double-digit growth. The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 25 per share, with its record date scheduled for next week.

LTM Q2 profit flat, revenue rises 13% YoY

Formerly known as LTI Mindtree, the Mumbai-based firm posted its consolidated Q2 FY27 net profit at Rs 1,398 crore, inching down from Rs 1,401 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Its revenue from operations for the reporting period stood at Rs 11,807.6 crore, advancing 13.6% year-on-year compared to Rs 10,394.3 crore reported in the year-ago period.

On a sequential basis, its bottomline contracted 4.6% from Rs 1,466 crore reported in Q1 FY27, while topline was up 1.7% from Rs 11,608 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

“Our broad – based performance reflects the successful execution of our AI – centric strategy. The revenue across Enterprise AI and Business AI together grew 47% YoY. This is a testament to our tech – domain convergence approach to AI adoption, which also led to the addition of a Financial Services client to our USD 100 million – plus category. We are well positioned for stronger growth ahead,” said Venu Lambu, CEO and MD of LTM.

LTM order inflow declines YoY and QoQ

LTM’s earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) stood at Rs 1,838 crore, rising 11.5% YoY and 2.5% sequentially. The company’s order inflow for Q2 FY27 stood at $1.26 billion, down from $1.59 billion reported in Q2 FY26, and also shrinking from $1.68 billion posted in Q1 FY27.

As of September 2026, LTM’s employee count stood at 88,835, representing a net addition of 2,388 employees from the 86,447 reported in the same period last year.

By geography, North America contributed to 74.3% of LTM’s revenue, growing 4.8% YoY in constant currency terms, while Europe added 7.2% YoY, taking its share to 14.9%, and the rest of the world’s revenue share for Q2 FY27 stood at 10.8%, rising 4.4% YoY in CC.

LTM announces Rs 25 per share interim dividend

LTM announced an interim dividend of Rs 25 per share on each share of Re 1, marking its first dividend payout for FY27. The company will check its record books on Friday, October 23, to determine shareholder eligibility for the same.

Under the Companies Act, 2013, beneficiaries shall receive the dividend within 30 days from the date of declaration; this means sometime in mid-November.

LTM share price

LTM’s stock ended Friday’s trade on exchanges at Rs 3,390, up 3.6% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its share price has increased by nearly 1%, while over the past six months, its stock has declined by 6%.