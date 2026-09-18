L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has unveiled 40 semiconductor products at SEMICON India 2026. Its technologies span secure identity, intelligent surveillance, IP cameras and communication solutions supporting critical infrastructure and strategic requirements.

“The 40-product portfolio reflects LTSCT’s focus on strengthening India’s semiconductor capabilities across three strategic priorities: national security, digital sovereignty and energy resilience,” L&T said in its regulatory filing.

“The portfolio also addresses the growing need for indigenous compute and connectivity capabilities as India builds its data centre and AI infrastructure,” L&T added.

L&T Semiconductor Technologies unveils first 1200V SiC MOSFET platform

One of the key highlights of the showcase is LTSCT’s first Silicon Carbide (SiC) product platform. The company has unveiled a high-performance 1200V SiC MOSFET platform designed for next-generation power conversion applications.

The platform is targeted at applications such as EV fast chargers, microgrids, solid-state transformers and traction inverters, where higher efficiency and performance are becoming increasingly important.

LTSCT said SiC-based power devices can support applications that require higher power efficiency and performance.

Fully India-designed BLDC motor controller

LTSCT has also taped out a highly integrated BLDC motor controller that has been fully designed in India.

The controller comes with advanced protection features aimed at supporting longer product warranties. Its flexible architecture allows the same platform to be used across multiple models, which can help reduce bill-of-materials costs.

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The chip is also designed to support India’s shift towards more energy-efficient BLDC ceiling fans.

Focus on indigenous semiconductor ecosystem

Commenting on the product showcase, Dr Sandeep Kumar, Chief Executive, L&T Semiconductor Technologies, said, “We firmly believe that India’s next growth chapter will be driven as much by digital technologies as by megastructures.”

“LTSCT is how we back that belief with investment, engineering talent and long-term commitment. As the India Semiconductor Mission works to build a trusted, self-reliant chip ecosystem, LTSCT is designed to be one of its key pillars, bringing decades of L&T’s engineering discipline to a sector that will define India’s technological sovereignty for the foreseeable future,” he added.

The company said it is focusing on taking semiconductor designs from the innovation stage to scalable products and market-ready solutions. It is also looking to deepen collaboration with the broader semiconductor ecosystem in line with the government’s Semicon 2.0 initiative.

Vision camera SoC, secure identity platform on display

At SEMICON India 2026, LTSCT is demonstrating several products across its Analog & Mixed Signal, Compute, Connectivity & RF, and Power Discrete and High-Power portfolios.

The Analog & Mixed Signal showcase includes the BLDC motor controller and an in-house designed USB-C GaN charger.

In its Compute portfolio, LTSCT is showcasing an indigenous Vision Camera SoC that combines image processing with on-device AI acceleration. The company is also displaying a Secure Identity Platform for applications such as e-passports, payment cards and national identity systems.

The Secure Identity Platform incorporates hardware-rooted security and cryptographic acceleration.

Connectivity, RF and power products

In Connectivity & RF, LTSCT is showcasing four indigenously designed modules for smart metering, automotive applications and digital payments.

These include the LCC43 Dynamic QR and Soundbox proof of concept for NPCI’s proposed Trusted Device Layer.

The Power Discrete and High-Power portfolio includes MOSFETs, diodes and bridge rectifiers, along with LTSCT’s first in-house SiC power modules and devices.

Through the live demonstrations, the company is showcasing how its semiconductor portfolio can be deployed in real-world applications across energy, mobility, security, payments and digital infrastructure.