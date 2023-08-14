L&T Construction bags significant order for B&F business from UP Cricket Association

The Buildings & Factories (B&F) business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction on Monday announced that it has secured significant orders in the range of Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore in India and Bangladesh. The business has secured an order from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association for the ‘Construction of a Cricket Stadium at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh’ on Design & Build Turnkey Basis. “The seating capacity of the stadium will be 30,000 spectators. The scope includes Main Ground as per ICC standards, Display Scoreboard, Flood Lights, Corporate Boxes, VIP lounges, Office Areas, Broadcasting, Press Conference Areas, Kitchen & Dining areas, and a Practice Ground. The total site area under development is 30.67 acres,” it said in a regulatory filing.

Additionally, the scope of work involves finishes and allied MEP services along with external development within the site premises. Furthermore, the business has secured another order from the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority to construct hi-tech IT parks at 4 locations across Bangladesh. This project is funded by EXIM bank.

The major scope of work for the project comprises construction of seven storied structural steel buildings at all eight locations with BUA of 1.2 million sqft including civil, finishes, façade and electromechanical works with LEED Gold rating. The scope also includes HVAC, lift, electrical, fire fighting system, public health engineering, networking & security system, building management system, site development, road, boundary wall, landscaping, arboriculture, etc.

The project locations are in the districts of Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram, Cumilla and Sylhet of Bangladesh. According to the company, the value of significant order is between Rs 1000 crore and Rs 2500 crore, large orders are worth Rs 2500 crore- Rs 5000 crore, major orders are in the range of Rs 5000 crore- Rs 7000 crore and mega orders are worth above Rs 7000 crore. L&T is a $23 billion company engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services and operated in over 50 countries worldwide.