L&T Construction bags multiple orders for its heavy civil infrastructure business

L&T Construction on Tuesday announced that its heavy civil infrastructure business vertical has bagged multiple orders from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). “An order has been received from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), for the design and construction of an Underground Metro Project in connection with Joka – Esplanade Metro Corridor in the city of Kolkata,” it said in a regulatory filing.

It said that the major scope of work for the project includes design and construction of the ramp and underground metro railway works from Mominpur (Excl.) to Esplanade, 5.05 km (from chainage 9063.00m to 14113.00m) including four underground stations (viz. Khidderpore, Victoria, Park Street and Esplanade), tunnels by tunnel boring machine and cut & cover methods, architectural finishing works, track works, etc.

It also said that the company has bagged another order from a reputable client in the Middle East for a mandate to rehabilitate structures for strategic purposes. “This package is the first of its kind for L&T in the Middle East market. The scope of work includes feasibility study, concept design, detailed design, construction, and installation of special systems,” L&T said.

While the company didn’t inform about the value of the order, according to L&T, the value of significant order is between Rs 1000 crore and Rs 2500 crore, large orders are worth Rs 2500 crore- Rs 5000 crore, major orders are in the range of Rs 5000 crore- Rs 7000 crore and mega orders are worth above Rs 7000 crore.

L&T is a $23 billion multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.