L&T bags contract worth Rs Rs 1000 to Rs 2500 crore for Perdaman’s Urea Plant in Australia

Larsen & Toubro on Monday said that its Energy Hydrocarbon business has bagged a significant contract from the Saipem & Clough JV (SCJV), Australia for fabrication and supply of process and pipe rack modules for a 2.3 MMTPA urea plant for Perdaman Chemicals and Fertilisers Pty Ltd. “The plant will be constructed on the Burrup Peninsula, approximately 20 km north of Karratha, Western Australia. On completion, this state-of-the-art facility will be the largest urea plant in Australia and one of the largest in the world,” it said in a regulatory filing.

L&T stated that the scope comprises about 50,000 MT of modules which is to be delivered in 32 months. These modules will be fabricated at the company’s Kattupalli Modular Fabrication Facility. Fabricated modules, it said, will be shipped in a fully tested, pre-commissioned and ready to install condition to the project site in Australia.

According to the company, the value of significant order is between Rs 1000 crore and Rs 2500 crore, large orders are worth Rs 2500 crore- Rs 5000 crore, major orders are in the range of Rs 5000 crore- Rs 7000 crore and mega orders are worth above Rs 7000 crore.

Besides, L&T Heavy Engineering also secured multiple orders for the complete package of urea equipment for the same project. The equipment to be supplied consists of Urea Reactors, Carbamate Separators, Carbamate Condensers and Urea Strippers. The scope comprises about 1,160 MT of equipment to be delivered progressively in 25 months.

Vikas Rambal, Chairperson, Perdaman, said, “The state-of-the-art facility will help to ensure that Australia has a secure and reliable source of high-quality urea and therefore food security. Larsen and Toubro have gone through SCJV’s meticulous tender process and have been awarded a significant package of modular fabrication based on their technical expertise, quality, Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) and operational excellence. We look forward to achieving this critical milestone with SCJV and L&T.”

Subramanian Sarma, Whole Time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Energy), L&T, said, “This milestone aligns with our strategic goal of expanding geography and client base and underscores our commitment to extend the concept of modularization to onshore projects.”