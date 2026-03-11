The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has issued an advisory to its members, urging them to immediately adopt fuel-saving and business continuity measures amid concerns over possible disruption in commercial LPG supplies. In its official statement dated March 10, 2026, the industry body warned that the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia could affect the supply chain of commercial LPG and create serious operational challenges for restaurants if the situation worsens.

The advisory comes as reports of commercial LPG shortages surface in parts of the country. According to ANI, the government has prioritised domestic LPG supply amid the West Asia crisis and set up a three-member committee to examine the hospitality sector’s concerns and ensure that genuine requirements are addressed. In its note, NRAI said, “In order to safeguard business continuity, employment, and the stability of our sector, NRAI urges all members to immediately adopt the following fuel conservation and operational continuity measures.”

What steps has NRAI asked restaurants to take?

The association has advised restaurants to rationalise menus and temporarily prioritise dishes that require less gas and shorter cooking cycles. It has also suggested reducing or suspending items involving long simmering, deep frying, slow cooking, or the use of multiple burners. Among the immediate steps recommended are switching off pilot flames when equipment is idle, reducing gas usage during non-peak hours, batch cooking wherever possible, using lids and pressure cooking to improve fuel efficiency, and avoiding keeping burners on standby during slow service periods.

NRAI has also called for tighter operational discipline. Members have been advised to merge production through central kitchens where feasible, pre-prepare ingredients during off-peak hours, optimise fryer and wok usage, closely monitor outlet-wise LPG consumption, and ensure regular maintenance of burners and pipelines to avoid leaks or wastage.

What alternatives and business adjustments has it suggested?

To reduce LPG dependence, NRAI has asked members to explore temporary alternatives such as induction cooktops, electric griddles and fryers, combi ovens, convection ovens, electric rice cookers and steamers, and infrared or electric salamanders. It said even a partial shift to electricity-based cooking processes could help conserve LPG stocks.

The body has also proposed business-side adjustments such as introducing limited “crisis menus” with faster-cooking items, communicating transparently with customers if menu availability is affected, and restricting operations to peak hours to conserve fuel.

Why is commercial LPG under pressure?

According to ANI, commercial LPG availability has come under strain as the Centre moved to prioritise household supply and essential services amid the West Asia conflict and potential disruptions to fuel flows. Reports of stress in supply have emerged from states such as Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, with some associations warning of disruptions to restaurant operations.

At the same time, government officials have maintained that India’s energy position remains stable. The official has assured that refineries are running at full capacity and new LPG and LNG consignments are expected soon. One government source quoted by ANI said, “The genuine requirement of restaurant associations for commercial LPG will be met.”