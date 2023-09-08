L’Oréal appoints Manashi Guha as managing director of consumer products division in UK & Ireland

L’Oréal announced the appointment of Manashi Guha as the managing director of the consumer products division for L’Oréal UK and Ireland, effective October 1, 2023. The consumer products division holds a unique brand portfolio including its four global brands – L’Oréal Paris, Maybelline New York, Garnier and NYX Professional Make Up.

Manashi Guha was most recently a founding member of the South Asia Pacific Middle East North Africa (SAPMENA) Zone Management Committee, a new Zone formed in 2021 as a strategic growth region for L’Oréal Groupe. The region, home to 40 per cent of the world’s population, is one of the fastest-growing for L’Oréal worldwide and a global talent hub.

“Her growth strategy starts with people and she is known for trailblazing new growth paths and transforming with agility. During her tenure, SAPMENA has not only strengthened its iconic global brands, but also transformed L’Oréal’s go-to market in the region and set people foundations for exceptional results across all three years,” the company said in a statement.

This appointment reflects rising global leadership talent emerging from the SAPMENA region. With her leadership experience in emerging and fast-evolving markets, particularly of India and Indonesia, Manashi Guha will bring to her new assignment in UK and Ireland an entrepreneurial mindset, consumer centricity, agility, passion for innovation and excellence.

“It’s been an honor to lead an incredible team of passionate entrepreneurs in the set-up of SAPMENA. South Asia Pacific with the Middle East is leading the beauty revolution and consumer sophistication with diverse beauty ideals and a dynamic digital culture of on-demand, always-connected and hyper social; we can bring a lot to the rest of the world. I hope to bring that learning into my new role,” said Manashi Guha.

