Footwear major Bata India is looking to position India as its global export hub, tapping into the country’s growing manufacturing ecosystem for global footwear brands and opportunities emerging from ongoing free trade agreements (FTAs) with various countries.

“I think we just never thought about it (exports) because we were local everywhere,” Sanjay Rao, MD & CEO, Bata India, said during a media briefing here on Thursday. “Suddenly, we are seeing that there are competencies in the country that can be globally utilised.”

A household name for nearly a century, Bata sells 51 million pairs of footwear annually in India, while its exports account for only about 500,000 pairs. The renewed export push comes as the Czech Republic-based brand overhauled its teams across regions in 2025.

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Rao took charge as managing director and chief executive of the 96-year-old company on October 1. “So, we are assessing our capabilities across the world to see who can do what…and which markets we need to address,” he said.

Bata India plans to export both leather and non-leather footwear from the country. Rao, however, did not disclose any targets for export volumes or revenue, describing the company’s ambitions as a “very ambitious number”

Rao said the company is looking to tap opportunities once the India-EU FTA, expected to come into effect next year. Bata plans to focus on markets between the tropics, including Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia, as well as industrial markets such as Australia and New Zealand. “We are also trying to make inroads in Turkey, the Middle East, and new markets like China.”

China is currently Bata’s largest sourcing hub, but the company is diversifying its sourcing base to India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Taiwan. Bata India already has a joint venture with a Taiwanese company in Kanpur to provide technology support for products meant for exports. The company is looking to expand and scale up such partnerships.

Bata India reported revenue of ₹3,488 crore in FY25, contributing around 40% of the global group’s revenue. “The direction set for the country is to double India’s revenue by 2030 from 2025 levels,” Rao said.

He added that his priorities as the new MD & CEO include building on the trust in the Bata brand, accelerating growth, improving same-store sales and driving premiumisation.

“We also need to make sure that we stay true to the “Sneakerisation” trend that we see,” Rao said. The company is working on building a premium sneaker collection in the mid-premium segment and not in high-performance athletics space

Traditionally known for its affordable footwear range, Bata is also looking to tap the premiumisation trend. “The consumer has actually moved on. That perception of what is value-for-money has changed over the years,” Rao pointed out.

The company is selling fewer pairs in the sub-₹500 category, he said, adding that the trend is not due to a reduction in product offerings or variants. “It’s not because we are providing fewer products or variations, or even in the sub-₹1,000 category. The sales in these are lower because the consumer wants something higher, and they aspire to more,” Rao added.

On the distribution front, Rao said e-commerce is emerging as an increasingly important channel. “Last year, we exposed the inventory of about 800 of our stores to online orders. This is our moat,” Rao said. He added that instead of stocking everything in a central distribution center, having 2,000 stores across the length and breadth of the country makes fulfillment much easier and faster.

However, physical retail continues to account for about three-fourths of Bata India’s sales. The company also distributes its products through around 18,000 multi-brand outlets. “We plan to expand our store footprint from 2,000 to 3,000 stores in the coming years,” Rao added.