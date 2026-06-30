India’s life insurance industry is grappling with high surrender and withdrawal payouts due to weak policy persistence, creating uncertainty in asset-liability management (ALM), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its Financial Stability Report released on Tuesday.

The report also flagged mounting pressure on the general insurance sector, where rising claims intensity and the concentration of claims in health and motor insurance are weighing on underwriting performance and increasing reliance on investment income to support profitability.

Surrenders and withdrawals have risen sharply, accounting for 38.3% of total life insurance pay-outs in 2025-26, surpassing maturity benefits, which stood at 36.9%. Death claims have normalised to around 8.1%.

“The near parity between surrenders and maturity pay outs indicates that policyholders are increasingly exiting policies prematurely,” RBI said, adding that the shift has direct implications for ALM, as early exits disrupt the long-duration assumptions underpinning life insurance investment strategies and can force asset liquidation ahead of schedule.

“Persistently elevated surrender rates also signal policyholder dissatisfaction, product mis-selling, or competitive pressure from alternative financial instruments,” the report said.

In the general insurance segment, the commission ratio for public sector insurers increased marginally over the past five years to 9.9%, while private insurers’ commission expense ratio rose sharply, materially outpacing premium growth to reach 21%.

Net incurred claims in general insurance increased from ₹1.4 lakh crore in 2021-22 to ₹2.1 lakh crore in 2025-26, a rise of nearly 50% over five years. The increase reflects the rising frequency and severity of loss events, particularly in health and motor insurance, which together accounted for 95.3% of net incurred claims in 2025-26.