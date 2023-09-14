scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

LIC sells over 2% stake in Sun Pharma for Rs 4,699 crore

Following the share sale, there is a decrease of 2 per cent in holding during the period from July 22, 2022 to September 13, 2023

Written by PTI
LIC, Sun Pharma, LIC latest news, LIC sells over 2% stake in Sun Pharma for Rs 4,699 crore, LIC sells stake in Sun Pharma, LIC sells over 2% stake in Sun Pharma
The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 973.80 per share during the period through an open market sale in an ordinary course of transaction. (IE)

LIC on Thursday said it has sold 2 per cent of its holding in Sun Pharma for Rs 4,699 crore via open market sale.

Following the share sale, there is a decrease of 2 per cent in holding during the period from July 22, 2022 to September 13, 2023.

“Corporation’s shareholding in Sun Pharma has diluted from 12,05,24,944 to 7,22,68,890 equity shares decreasing its shareholding from 5.023 per cent to 3.012 per cent of the paid-up capital of the said company,” LIC said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read
Also Read

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 973.80 per share during the period through an open market sale in an ordinary course of transaction, it said.

Sun Pharma is engaged in the business of manufacturing, developing and marketing a wide range of branded and generic formulations and Active Pharma Ingredients (APls).

Shares of the country’s largest state-owned insurer, LIC, closed at Rs 660.80 apiece on BSE, up by 0.27 per cent. Sun Pharma shares ended 0.8 per cent up at Rs 1,143.60.

More Stories on
industry news

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 14-09-2023 at 17:36 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS