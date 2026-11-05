Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country’s largest insurer, reported a 20% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to ₹12,076 crore for the second quarter ended September 2026, driven primarily by growth in its group insurance business.

Standalone net premium income rose 16% year-on-year to ₹1.47 lakh crore during the quarter. However, first-year premium income declined marginally to ₹10,432 crore from ₹10,836 crore a year ago.

Category-wise, individual premium income, comprising new business and renewal premiums, grew 8% year-on-year to ₹85,259 crore. Group business premium income grew at a faster pace of 31% to ₹61,760 crore.

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Individual APE declined 4% year-on-year to ₹9,692 crore during Q2FY27. APE represents the annualised value of premiums from new policies and is used to measure new business sales, with a single-premium policy typically counted at 10% of its premium value.

LIC MD and CEO R Doraiswamy attributed the slowdown in individual new business to unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs), citing volatile market conditions. “When the market situation is not very conducive, sales of ULIPs take a beating. So, ULIPs have shown a de-growth.”

He said the insurer had increased its focus on pure protection and non-participating savings products. Doraiswamy also said LIC’s business would not be impacted by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (Irdai) proposed commission reforms, which envisage significant cuts in commissions across products and distribution channels.

On the possible impact on LIC’s 15-lakh agents, Doraiswamy said the corporation had consolidated the feedback received from agents and submitted its views to the regulator. “There are some product lines and premium paying terms in which we are comfortable within the caps of the regulator. There are some premium paying terms and some product lines where we are getting impacted,” he said.

Doraiswamy also said LIC has multiple bank partnerships and its stake dilution in IDBI Bank will not impact its bancassurance channel distribution. “Plus, Open architecture is also available in bancassurance,” he said, adding that IDBI Bank can continue to work with LIC even after the stake sale is complete.

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Meanwhile, LIC’s value of new business (VNB) rose 17% year-on-year to ₹3,710 crore, while its net VNB margin expanded 470 basis points to 22.3%, driven by growth in non-participating savings products and pure term insurance business.

VNB is the estimated profit from new policies sold during a period, while the VNB margin indicates the profitability of that new business relative to the premiums generated. An improvement in both metrics points to better profitability from LIC’s new policy sales.

LIC’s solvency ratio stood at 2.35%, comfortably above the regulatory requirement of 1.75%. However, policy persistency continued to be a concern, with the share of policies continuing beyond 61 months declining to 48.33% from 51.50% in the corresponding period last year.

Shares of LIC closed flat at ₹408 on the NSE.