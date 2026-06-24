State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India on Wednesday said its Chief Financial Officer Sunil Agrawal has resigned from the post to pursue “better prospects”, marking the exit of one of the insurer’s key lateral hires after more than four years in the role.

In a regulatory filing, LIC said Agrawal, who also served as the corporation’s Key Managerial Personnel, submitted his resignation on June 24. He will cease to be the CFO and KMP at the close of business hours on July 14.

Agrawal had joined LIC in March 2022 on a contractual basis, becoming the first notable outsider to be appointed as the insurer’s finance chief.

The appointment had come at a crucial time for LIC as the country’s largest insurer was preparing for its landmark stock market listing.

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Earlier this year, LIC had extended Agrawal’s term as CFO by one year till March 1, 2027, according to a stock exchange intimation issued by the insurer.

A veteran finance executive from the insurance sector, Agrawal had earlier served as CFO of Reliance Nippon Life Insurance for over 12 years. He had also worked with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance before joining LIC.

Why did Sunil Agrawal resign ?

In his resignation letter, Agrawal said he was stepping down “to pursue better prospects” and requested to be relieved from his responsibilities with effect from July 14.

He thanked the corporation for the opportunities, guidance and encouragement extended to him during his tenure and said he would be glad to provide any assistance required during the transition.

LIC said it placed on record its sincere appreciation for Agrawal’s “valuable contributions” during his tenure and wished him the very best in his future endeavours.

LIC’s financial performance

The resignation comes weeks after LIC reported a strong FY26 performance. The insurer’s profit after tax rose 19.25% year-on-year to Rs 57,419 crore for the year ended March 31, 2026, while total premium income increased 9.80% to Rs 5,35,984 crore.

Its assets under management stood at Rs 57,29,396 crore as of March 31, 2026, up 5.08% from a year earlier.

LIC also reported an improvement in its solvency ratio to 2.35 from 2.11, while its value of new business rose 41.63% to Rs 14,179 crore in FY26.