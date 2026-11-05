LG Electronics India is entering the automotive electronics and mobility solutions sector, it said on Thursday, with a new line of business called Vehicle Solutions Business. The move comes as LG seeks to diversify its revenue streams and leverage its manufacturing expansion to accelerate exports.

The company also expects the second half of FY27 to remain stronger, supported by sustained demand across urban and rural markets, festive-season consumption and the seasonal recovery in air conditioners. The company said it is maintaining its full-year guidance of mid-teens revenue growth and early double-digit earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin.

The foray into vehicle solutions, meanwhile, will be anchored at the company’s manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. LG plans to initially make telematics, which enable vehicles to connect to the internet, before expanding into other auto electronics segments.

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“India is one of the biggest and fastest-growing automobile markets in the world. The current generation of cars is increasingly connected, digitally enabled and smarter, creating a significant opportunity for automotive electronics,” Sanjay Chitkara, director and co-chief, sales and marketing officer at LG India, said.

Chitkara said LG already has a strong global presence in vehicle solutions and is a leading global supplier of telematics to automobile manufacturers. The Indian business will draw on the parent company’s technology, engineering capabilities and global customer relationships in vehicle solutions. The company is also looking to align the initiative with the government’s ‘Make in India’ push and automakers’ growing preference for local suppliers.

LG’s expansion into new areas comes alongside an improvement in its exports’ contribution. Exports accounted for 5.5% of turnover in FY26, rising to 7.2% of topline in the first half of FY27. “In the third and fourth quarters of FY27, we will expand exports further. We are targeting over 9% of turnover in terms of exports share,” Atul Khanna, chief accounting officer at LG India, said.

The company currently exports refrigerators, washing machines and other appliances, with plans to add air conditioners and compressors manufactured at Sri City. Exports from the facility are expected to gain momentum once it reaches full capacity in FY28.

LG has also outlined a capital expenditure commitment of Rs 5,000 crore over the next three to four years, with the bulk of investments expected by FY28. The company operates three factories: Greater Noida in the north, Ranjangaon near Pune and the upcoming Sri City facility in Andhra Pradesh.

The Sri City plant is scheduled to commence operations on its air-conditioner compressor line by November-end or early December, followed by an air-conditioner production line. Washing machine and refrigerator lines are planned for early Q4 FY28, with smaller modifications and capacity expansion continuing into FY29.

“We believe Q3 and Q4 will be much better,” Chitkara said, citing an improving demand environment and a favourable base of comparison. Q4 is traditionally LG’s strongest quarter, accounting for around 55-60% of its annual air-conditioner sales.