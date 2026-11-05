LG Electronics India delivered a double-digit rise in its Q2 FY27 numbers as volume and value growth across both mass and premium segments helped the company increase its profitability. For the second quarter of FY27, the consumer goods firm posted a 26% year-on-year increase in its net profit to Rs 489 crore compared to Rs 389 crore in the year-ago period.

LG Electronics’ revenue from operations for the July-September quarter stood at Rs 7,380 crore, rising 19% YoY against Rs 6,174 crore in the same quarter last year. “ Increased profitability was achieved despite elevated commodity prices, rupee depreciation and go-to-market investments to capture the upcoming festive season demand,” the company said its regulatory filing.

On a sequential basis, LG Electronics net profit declined 25% quarter-on-quarter from Rs 653 crore in Q1 FY27, while the company’s topline rose 2% from Rs 7,233 crore in the trailing quarter.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Bharat Forge swings to profit in Q2 at Rs 310 cr, announces Rs 290 cr defence investment

LG Electronics EBITDA rises 28% YoY

LG Electronics posted its Q2 FY27 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) at Rs 701 crore, up 28% YoY from Rs 548 crore in Q2 FY26. For the reporting period, EBITDA margins expanded 63 basis points to 9.5% from 8.9% in the same quarter last year.

LG Electronics to enter automotive segment

The company also announced its entry into the automotive segment, as it seeks to capture new B2B segment: Vehicle Solutions, In-Vehicle Infotainment. “ This initiative will bring LG Korea’s key global B2B automotive business, including automotive infotainment and telematics solutions, to India. These products will be manufactured and supplied from LGE India’s 3 rd plant at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh,” the company said in its exchange filing.

Commenting on the quarterly results, Hong Ju Jeon, Managing Director, LGE India Limited, said, “We are proud to announce our second consecutive strong quarter results, culminating in a robust H1FY27. This performance reflects the broader strength of India’s consumer durables industry, which continues to benefit from rising disposable incomes, growing aspiration for premium products and deepening penetration across metro and emerging markets.

LG Electronics: FY27 outlook

LG Electronics reaffirmed its FY27 targets of mid-teen revenue growth and an early double-digit EBITDA margin backed by strong H1 FY27 performance.

“We enter the festive season with strong momentum across segments, supported by an expanded premium portfolio, the LG Essential range and fast-scaling export business. The Sri City plant is expected to commence operations in Q3`FY27 with compressor manufacturing, enhancing localization and supporting domestic & export demand,” the company said.

LG Electronics share price

On November 5, the share price of LG Electronics India was up 7% in the intraday session. Over the past one month, its stock has advanced nearly 2%, while over the past six months, its stock has delivered a return of 15%.