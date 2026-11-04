Lenskart Solutions reported a 122% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 227 crore for the September quarter, beating the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 208 crore, as strong same-store sales in India and lower operating costs as a share of revenue boosted margins. Revenue from operations rose 35.7% to Rs 2,845 crore, slightly higher than the projected Rs 2,806 crore.

Ebitda stood at Rs 624 crore, against the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 603 crore, while the margin expanded to 21.9% from 19.8% a year ago on a like-for-like basis.

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India revenue grew 35.3% to Rs 1,668 crore, with same-store sales growth accelerating to 20.8% from 14.8% a year ago, across metros, Tier 1 and Tier 2+ towns. Eyewear volumes in India rose 26.5% to 8.55 million units, while the average selling price increased 6.9% to Rs 1,950, driven by higher demand for premium lenses. The company conducted 7 million eye tests in India, up 44.1%, with more than half being first-time examinations.

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India’s Ebitda margin expanded to 21.7% from 19.5%. Employee costs declined to 18% of revenue from 19.3%, as older stores and corporate functions delivered operating leverage. Marketing expenses fell to 4.5% of revenue from 5.4%. Product margin improved to 64% from 63.4%, while other expenses increased to 19.9% of revenue from 19.1%, mainly due to higher spending on artificial intelligence, cloud and logistics.

Lenskart added 165 net new stores during the quarter, taking its network to 3,624. Of these, 143 were in India, including 94 in Tier 2+ towns. The company entered 61 new cities, taking its domestic network to 2,868 stores across 665 cities. Remote optometry, now available in 934 stores against 303 a year ago, played a significant role in enabling its expansion into smaller towns, the company said.

International revenue grew 29.5% on a like-for-like basis to Rs 1,201 crore, or about 23% in constant currency, with growth across Japan, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The segment’s Ebitda margin expanded to 22% from 19.5%. Lenskart added 22 stores overseas during the quarter.

Consolidated product margin stood at 70%, compared with 69.2% a year ago, despite the continued depreciation of the rupee against the Chinese yuan. Higher production at its own facilities offset the currency impact, the company said. It manufactured 3.6 million frames in-house during the quarter, up 71.7% from 2.1 million a year ago, and 2 million lenses, up 52.2% from 1.3 million.

Lenskart generated Rs 388 crore in operating cash flow during the first half of FY27, covering Rs 187 crore of capital expenditure on new stores, refurbishments and remote optometry. Plant and other capital expenditure of Rs 297 crore, led by a new manufacturing facility being built in Hyderabad, was funded through the remaining cash accruals and other inflows. The company had net cash of Rs 3,855 crore at the end of September.

For H1FY27, revenue rose 39.3% to Rs 5,559 crore, while net profit increased to Rs 449 crore from Rs 162 crore a year earlier. Revenue over the trailing 12 months crossed Rs 10,000 crore.

With profitability running ahead of its own expectations, Lenskart plans to use the additional headroom to invest more in marketing, smaller towns and its international business, the company said.

Over the long term, Lenskart sees its Ebitda margin after rent reaching 25%. It stood at 13.8% in the September quarter. However, growth remains the priority, the company said, adding that “the margin follows the mission, not the other way round”.

The company expects Bharat to account for most of the next 100 million pairs of eyewear sold annually in India, compared with 32 million pairs currently. To address affordability, its Hustlr Club offers a complete pair, including frame, lenses and warranty, for Rs 500. Hundreds of thousands of customers bought the offering during the quarter.

“It is how we hope the next 100 million Indians find us,” Chairman, Managing Director and CEO Peyush Bansal said.

Lenskart’s upcoming Hyderabad facility, which is projected to have the capacity to manufacture 50 million pairs annually, is around 12 months away from completion. Overseas, the company will open a Meller store on Via del Corso in Rome later this month.