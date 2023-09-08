Lenders considering OTS offer, says McLeod Russel

Debt-ridden tea major McLeod Russel said its lenders are currently considering the one-time settlement (OTS) offer.

“The company has given an OTS offer to the banking lenders, which is under consideration,” the tea maker said in its annual report released on Thursday.

The lenders of the company are ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Indian Bank, RBL Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, UCO Bank, Punjab National Bank, Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank.

Notably, the board of directors of the company, led by the Khitans, in August approved the execution of a “binding term sheet” with Carbon Resources to formalise the terms of sale of the identified tea estates to the producer of critical carbonaceous raw materials for around Rs 700 crore. The funds, which McLeod, the largest bulk tea producer of the country, is planning to get from this proposed sale of gardens are to be used for the much-needed “one-time settlement” of its debt to lenders.

Meanwhile, Aditya Birla Finance, State Bank of India and IndusInd Bank have filed applications before the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for initiating corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) against the company under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which are being contested by McLeod, it informed in the annual report for FY23.

FE on June 23 had reported that Jalans-owned Carbon Resources is planning to buy as many as 15 tea estates from McLeod as talks between the two Kolkata-based companies have resumed. The company’s debt stands at around Rs 1,700 crore. The company now owns 33 tea estates — 31 are in Assam and two in West Bengal. For FY23, the tea producer posted a whopping net loss of Rs 1,056.50 crore.

“During the year under review, the company has not entered into any one-time settlement with banks and financial institutions, hence, the details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the banks or financial institutions along with the reasons thereof is not applicable,” the company said, adding in earlier years it had given undertakings to IL&FS Infrastructure Debt Fund (ILFS-IDF) and Aditya Birla Finance (ABFL) in connection with borrowings and other facilities availed by group companies.

After March 31, 2023, pursuant to the settlement agreement entered with ILFS-IDF on May 5 2023 and ABFL on June 7, 2023, the claim made by them have been settled by another group company.