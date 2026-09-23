Lemon Tree Hotels has opened Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels in Nashik. The property marks the company’s entry into the city. It is also the group’s 15th operational hotel in Maharashtra, as per the filing.

The hotel is located on Gangapur Road, near Ashok Stambh. It offers access to Nashik’s commercial and cultural areas. The company said the city draws business travellers, pilgrims and leisure tourists, partly due to its wine tourism industry.

Keys Prima Nashik rooms and facilities

The hotel has 48 rooms and suites. It includes Keys Café, a multi-cuisine restaurant open through the day. It also has Unlock Bar, Keys Patio and in-room dining. A fitness centre is part of the property, the filing noted.

For business and social events, the hotel has conference and banquet spaces. These include Grand Chamber, Chamber and a meeting room. The property is managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels.

According to the filing, Nashik’s tourist sites are within reach of the hotel. These include Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga, Ramkund, Panchvati, Pandav Caves, Sula Vineyards and Gangapur Dam. The hotel is about 21 kilometres from Nashik Airport in Ozar. It is 10 kilometres from Nashik Railway Station and 1.5 kilometres from the Central Bus Station.

Lemon Tree Hotels Maharashtra expansion

The Nashik opening adds to Lemon Tree Hotels’ presence in Maharashtra, where it now runs 15 hotels. The company has 16 more properties planned for the state, including two additional hotels in Nashik.

“With 15 operational hotels in the state and 16 additional properties in the pipeline, including two more in Nashik, we continue to build depth in key markets with sustained potential,” Vishvapreet Singh Cheema, President, Lemon Tree Hotels, said.

The company had first disclosed plans for this hotel to stock exchanges in August 2024. At that time, it was announced under the Keys Select brand with 45 rooms. The property has since been rebranded as Keys Prima and opened with 48 rooms.

About Lemon Tree Hotels

Lemon Tree Hotels is an Indian hospitality company that operates across seven brands, including Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox, Keys Prima, Keys Select and Keys Lite.

The company runs more than 130 hotels across over 80 cities in India and abroad, with a pipeline of more than 140 upcoming properties. It has hotels in metro cities such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, as well as smaller cities including Jaipur, Udaipur, Kochi and Indore. It also operates hotels in Bhutan and Nepal. The company opened its first hotel, a 49-room property, in 2004, and has since grown to more than 270 operational and upcoming properties.

Lemon Tree Hotels share price today

Lemon Tree Hotels’ share price increased by 0.14% as of early trade on September 23. The company’s share price declined 0.83% in the past month. Furthermore, Lemon Tree Hotels’ share price has decreased by 37.04% in the last year.