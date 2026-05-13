Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured significant orders worth Rs 1,000- Rs 2,500 crore in the Middle East for setting up extra-high voltage substations.

L&T said in its regulatory filing on Tuesday that its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business has secured engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) orders that involve the construction of one 380 kV substation and two 132 kV substations.

These projects are aimed at strengthening power infrastructure and supporting rising electricity demand in the region.

Projects to support growing power demand

According to L&T, the substations will help ensure reliable power supply to large load centres and reduce congestion in electricity grids. The projects are expected to improve the efficiency and stability of transmission networks in the region.

The orders have been awarded on a turnkey basis and will be executed within strict timelines, the company added.

PT&D business operates across 30 countries

L&T’s PT&D vertical provides end-to-end EPC solutions and digital energy services across the power transmission and distribution segment. Its operations include setting up smart transmission and distribution networks as well as last-mile electrification projects.

The business caters to utilities, renewable energy developers, industrial customers and infrastructure projects across regions including SAARC, ASEAN, the Middle East, Africa, North America and CIS countries.

About Larsen & Turbo

Larsen & Toubro is a $32 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, Products and Services, operating across diverse domains and multiple geographies.

Larsen & Turbo share price

The share price of Larsen & Turbo is trading flat in the intraday session up 0.48% from the previous day close. L&T share price has declined 7.19% in past three months. On YTD basis the stock has fell 6.44%.