Larsen & Toubro’s hydrocarbon arm has secured a ₹2,500-5,000 crore offshore order from ONGC for the additional development of the Ratna-I (ADR-I) and NLM-14 projects off India’s west coast, as the state-run explorer steps up investment in established offshore assets to enhance production.

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore (LTEH Offshore) will undertake engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of 3 new well-head platforms, 1 riser platform, multiple subsea pipeline and cable segments, along with modifications to existing offshore facilities. The projects are aimed at enhancing production and supporting continued development of ONGC’s offshore assets in the region.

L&T classifies orders valued between ₹2,500 crore and ₹5,000 crore as “large”, indicating the value range of the latest contract. Its order classification places significant projects at ₹1,000-2,500 crore, major orders at ₹5,000-10,000 crore, mega orders at ₹10,000-15,000 crore and ultra-mega contracts above ₹15,000 crore.

“The ADR-I and NLM-14 developments are significant additions to India’s offshore energy infrastructure and demonstrate the continued investment in enhancing production from established offshore assets,” said Parthasarathi Chatterjee, Senior Vice President and Head, L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore.

He said the projects combine new offshore facilities with brownfield modifications in operating fields, requiring careful planning, engineering integration and execution.

LTEH Offshore provides integrated offshore oil and gas solutions and has executed both shallow-water and deep-water developments. Over the past 4 decades, it has undertaken projects covering fixed platforms, subsea pipelines and structures, upgrades to existing installations and decommissioning assignments.

The order adds to L&T’s offshore hydrocarbon portfolio at a time when ONGC is continuing investments aimed at improving output from its existing offshore fields.

Larsen & Toubro is a $32-billion Indian multinational operating across engineering, procurement and construction projects, hi-tech manufacturing, products and services across multiple geographies.