Larsen & Toubro’s Q2 FY27 net profit jumped 32% year-on-year to Rs 5,202 crore as compared to Rs 3,926 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The surge came on the back of record-high order inflows in the energy-conventional segment. Sequentially, its profit advanced 26% from Rs 4,123 crore reported in Q1 FY27.

L&T’s consolidated revenue from operations for the second quarter of FY27 stood at Rs 78,750 crore, up 16% YoY as compared to Rs 67,983 crore in Q2 FY26. Sequentially, topline also advanced 16% from Rs 67,942 crore posted in the trailing quarter. Accelerated progress in various business sectors like Projects, Products & Manufacturing (PPM) portfolio added to the revenue increase.

L&T’s international revenue in Q2 FY27 stood at Rs 45,870 crore, comprising 58% of its total revenue.

Its EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 6,845 crore, inching up 1% YoY as compared to Rs 6,806 crore reported in Q2 FY26. L&T’s EBITDA margins contracted in Q2 FY27 to 8.27% from 10% in Q2 FY26, as lower margins across portfolio and change in revenue mix (higher share of PP&M), added to the moderation.

L&T order book rises 28% YoY to Rs 1.47 lakh crore

During the July-September quarter, the conglomerate secured orders worth Rs 147,665 crore, rising 28% YoY. Several high-value orders, especially in the Hydrocarbon-Offshore & Offshore, CarbonLite Solutions, Public Spaces & Airports, and Power Transmission & Distribution businesses, drove L&T’s order book.

L&T’S International contract book during Q2 FY27 stood at Rs 92,375 crore, contributing 63% of the total order inflow.

Commenting on the quarterly results, S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director, said: “The Company has delivered a strong quarter in an ever-changing geopolitical landscape. This performance reflects continued customer confidence and our ability to secure large and complex orders across sectors and geographies.”

He added, “We achieved yet another record quarterly order inflow. Focused execution across our Projects, Products & Manufacturing businesses supported higher revenue growth. The highest ever order book at Rs 8.5 lakh crore provides multi-year revenue visibility.”

L&T’s infrastructure and utilities segment contributed 32% of its total revenue, making it the largest contributor. On the geographical front, India contributed 42% of L&T’s total revenue.

L&T share price

L&T’s stock ended the trade on October 27 flat on the NSE. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen 5%, while over the past six months its stock has declined by more than 9%.