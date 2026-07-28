Larsen & Toubro has signed a Framework Cooperation Agreement with Dutch grid operator TenneT for a 2 GW offshore wind transmission programme, the engineering and construction major said in a stock exchange filing. The order falls in the ‘Ultra-Mega’ category, L&T’s internal classification for contracts valued upward of Rs 15,000 crore.

L&T, Hitachi Energy consortium signs TenneT offshore wind framework agreement

L&T has entered into the agreement in consortium with Hitachi Energy, covering six projects in principle along with future opportunities under TenneT’s broader 2-GW HVDC programme, the company said. The framework is aimed at supporting large-scale integration of offshore renewable energy and backing Europe’s shift toward a decarbonised power system.

Under the scope of work, L&T will handle engineering, procurement, construction and installation of offshore converter platforms and associated infrastructure. Hitachi Energy will supply its HVDC Light technology for power conversion and transmission, as per the filing.

L&T-TenneT deal covers offshore wind projects in Netherlands, Germany

As per the filing, the consortium will continue work on two ongoing projects, IJmuiden Ver Alpha and Nederwiek 1, in the Netherlands, and will additionally take up two new projects: Nederwiek 3, also in the Netherlands, and LanWin 5 in Germany.

Combined, the four projects add up to a transmission capacity of 8 GW at 525 kV, according to the company statement. The projects are designed to carry renewable power generated in the Dutch and German sectors of the North Sea to onshore grids, the filing noted.

L&T to support European offshore wind projects from Kattupalli facility

L&T said its offshore wind business draws on engineering support from centres in India and Sharjah, along with fabrication capacity at its Kattupalli facility in Tamil Nadu. The company pointed to this manufacturing and engineering base, along with its existing global partnerships, as the foundation for executing the offshore scope of the TenneT programme.

The company said the agreement adds to its international order book and extends its presence in the offshore energy infrastructure segment in Europe.

About L&T

L&T, headquartered in Mumbai, describes itself as a $32-billion multinational with operations spanning EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, products and services.