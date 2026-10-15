L&T Finance on Thursday reported a 33% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to a record Rs 975 crore for the quarter ended September, supported by strong retail loan growth, improving asset quality and lower credit costs.

The consolidated loan book grew 28% year-on-year to Rs 1.37 lakh crore, while the retail book expanded 29% to Rs 1.35 lakh crore. Retail disbursements increased 27% on year to Rs 24,027 crore.

Net interest margins plus fees improved 26 basis points to 10.48%, while return on assets rose to 2.60% from 2.41% a year earlier. Gross Stage 3 assets declined to 2.75% from 3.29%, while net Stage 3 assets improved to 0.85% from 1%. Credit costs moderated to 2.46% from 2.54% in the preceding quarter.

Managing Director and CEO Sudipta Roy told FE that the company has already begun exercising caution in rural lending amid concerns over deficient rainfall and El Nino conditions. “We have already tempered our rural distribution, and you can see the real growth this quarter came from our urban products,” Roy said, adding that the company would maintain similar caution during the third and fourth quarters.

However, he does not expect a sharp deterioration in the asset quality. The company expects to maintain an annual loan book growth trajectory of over 20%, supported by festive demand and stronger urban lending.

On gold loans, Roy attributed the sharp expansion to distribution rather than increased pledging of gold by borrowers. The company currently has around 500 gold loan branches and plans to increase the network to approximately 800 by the end of FY27.

On the impact of the recent policy rate hike, the management said the company’s weighted average borrowing cost declined 25 basis points sequentially to 6.95%, providing some cushion against rising interest rates.

Roy said surplus banking system liquidity arising from FCNR(B) deposit mobilisation would benefit NBFCs by limiting the increase in short-term borrowing costs. The company expects to maintain its net interest margins plus fees within the guided range of 10-10.5%.

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Personal loan disbursements jumped 45% year-on-year to Rs 4,233 crore, while two-wheeler loan disbursements rose 26% to Rs 3,170 crore. Gold loan disbursements surged 229% to Rs 3,237 crore, supported by the expansion of the company’s branch network.

The management also expects urban and semi-urban demand, particularly for two-wheeler and personal loans, to remain healthy during the festive quarter.

On Thursday, shares of the company closed 1.2% higher at Rs 262 on the NSE.