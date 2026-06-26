Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced key expansion in the data centre segment. The company in its regulatory filing said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Vyoma.AI, has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary, LTA Data Centres (LTADCPL), to expand its presence in the data centre sector.

LTA Data Centres has been set up to establish data centres and provide related technology-enabled services, according to the regulatory filing.

LTA Data Centres was incorporated on June 20, and the company received the Certificate of Incorporation from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on June 26. So, it is currently not operational and has not generated any revenue as it is yet to commence business activities.

Vyoma.AI subscribes Rs 1 lakh capital

LTA Data Centres has an authorised share capital of Rs 1 lakh, comprising 1,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 100 each.

The entire subscribed capital of Rs 1 lakh has been invested by Vyoma.AI, along with its nominee shareholder, making LTA Data Centres a wholly owned subsidiary of Vyoma.AI.

Acquisition details

The investment was made through a cash subscription. Vyoma.AI and its nominee shareholder subscribed to 100% of the equity shares of LTA Data Centres for Rs 1 lakh.

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L&T clarified that the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions and no regulatory approvals were required for the incorporation.

About Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro is a $32 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, products, and services, operating across diverse sectors and geographies.

In its Q4FY26, L&T reported a 3% drop in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 5,326 crore during the March quarter. However, revenue from operations rose 11% to Rs 82,762 crore from Rs 74,392 crore reported in Q4FY25.

Larsen & Toubro is targetting 10-12% rise in order inflows from last year’s Rs 4.85 lakh crore.

The group’s consolidated order book as on March 31, stood at an all-time high of Rs 7,40,327 crore, reflecting a 28% growth over March 2025. International orders constituted 52% of the overall order book.

L&T’s expansion into the data centre segment comes at a time when India’s data centre industry is poised for significant growth. According to an Avendus report, the country’s total installed data centre capacity is expected to nearly triple to 5 GW by 2030 from 1.65 GW in 2025.

Larsen & Turbo share price

The share price of Larsen & Turbo (L&T) has increased 17.92% in past three months.