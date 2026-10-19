Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has started initial activities for the New Tashkent International Airport project in Uzbekistan after receiving a Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP) from the public-private partnership (PPP) consortium developing the airport. The ‘ultra-mega’ project is worth more than Rs 15,000 crore, according to L&T.

Larsen & Toubro informed the exchanges that its Public Spaces, Airports & Health (PAH) business vertical received the Limited Notice to Proceed following the execution of an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the passenger terminal and associated landside infrastructure.

L&T begins engineering and pre-construction activities

Following the Limited Notice to Proceed, L&T has started initial engineering, detailed design, planning, procurement preparation and other pre-construction activities.

The full Notice to Proceed (NTP) will be issued once the consortium fulfils the agreed contractual conditions. Construction at the project site will begin after the company receives the full NTP.

New Tashkent airport to handle 17 million passengers annually

L&T will construct the passenger terminal and associated landside facilities, which are designed to handle around 17 million passengers annually.

The company’s scope of work includes site grading, road infrastructure, structural works, architectural finishes, mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) services, utilities and the installation of advanced airport systems.

The greenfield airport is expected to strengthen Uzbekistan’s position as an aviation hub connecting East and West, as well as North and South. The project forms a key part of the country’s long-term transport infrastructure strategy and is planned to become one of Central Asia’s largest aviation gateways for passenger, cargo and logistics traffic.

What L&T said about the airport project

Commenting on the development, Sthaladipti Saha, Senior Vice President and Head of Buildings Infrastructure at L&T, said, “The execution of this project marks a significant milestone in L&T’s global infrastructure EPC portfolio. The New Tashkent International Airport is a strategically important project that will play a pivotal role in enhancing regional connectivity and supporting Uzbekistan’s ambition of emerging as a leading aviation hub. We are privileged to partner in this transformative development and remain committed to delivering a world-class airport that meets the highest standards of quality, safety and sustainability”.

The company said the project further strengthens its position in the airport infrastructure segment and highlights its ability to execute large and complex EPC projects across geographies.

L&T’s PAH business vertical has a track record of delivering airport infrastructure, public spaces and healthcare facilities in India and overseas.

Larsen & Turbo share price

The share price of Larsen & Turbo has gained 1.2% in the intraday trading session. L&T shares has declined 10.1% in past six months. On year-to-date basis, the stock has fell 11.1%.