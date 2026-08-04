Larsen & Toubro’s offshore hydrocarbon business on Tuesday secured an “ultra-mega” order worth more than ₹15,000 crore from ADNOC Offshore to develop and upgrade multiple offshore facilities in West Asia.

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore will execute the project through a consortium arrangement and act as the lead partner. The company will undertake the major share of the project, covering engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of offshore facilities, besides upgrading existing infrastructure.

The precise contract value was not disclosed. L&T classifies orders exceeding ₹15,000 crore as “ultra-mega”, placing the ADNOC contract in its highest project-value category.

A significant portion of the fabrication work will be undertaken at L&T’s fabrication yards, leveraging its integrated EPCIC capabilities. Its offshore hydrocarbon business has in-house engineering resources, fabrication facilities and a dedicated fleet of marine vessels.

“This prestigious award from ADNOC reflects the trust our clients place in L&T’s engineering excellence and project-execution capabilities,” said S N Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director of L&T.

“As a long-standing partner in the region, we remain committed to supporting the UAE’s energy ambitions through world-class offshore solutions,” he added.

LTEH Offshore provides EPCIC solutions for the offshore oil and gas industry and has delivered shallow-water and deep-water field developments across geographies. Over the past four decades, the business has executed fixed platforms, subsea pipelines and structures, brownfield upgrades and decommissioning projects.