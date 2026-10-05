Larsen & Toubro’s power transmission & distribution wing has secured multiple domestic and international EPC contracts valued at Rs 10,000-15,000 crore. Under the scope of work, L&T aims to strengthen its PT&D vertical and enable its renewable energy evacuation.

L&T project details

As per L&T’s parlance, the projects are classified as mega, which means their contract value ranges between Rs 10,000 and 15,000 crore. The international order includes a PT&D project for 380 kilovolts of transmission and substation segments in Saudi Arabia.

“The projects will support transmission capacity augmentation and renewable energy evacuation, thereby strengthening Saudi Arabia’s power transmission network and facilitating integration of renewable energy into the grid,” the conglomerate said in its exchange filing.

Another international contract is from United Arab Emirates, under which L&T will construct 132/11 kV substations and carry out its associated cabling works.

For its domestic contract, L&T will set up a transmission system comprising transmission lines and substations in Visakhapatnam. The name of the awarding party has not been disclosed.

L&T Management commentary on order wins

Commenting on these order wins, Joji Sebastian, Executive Vice President & Head – PT&D, L&T, said, “These order wins demonstrate the breadth of PT&D’s engineering and execution capabilities and the ability to deliver complex power infrastructure solutions across geographies. With the growing demand for grid strengthening, renewable energy integration and associated infrastructure, we are leveraging our technology, project execution expertise and global presence to deliver value for our esteemed clients”.

L&T share price

In Monday’s intraday trade, L&T’s share price was up nearly 1%. Over the past one month, its stock has declined by 6%, while over the past six months its share price has expanded by 3%.