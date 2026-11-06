KPI Green Energy has energised an additional 171.5 MWp of capacity across its solar and hybrid power projects in Bharuch, Gujarat, strengthening its independent power producer (IPP) portfolio.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it had energised 49.7 MWp under its 250 MW/350 MWp solar power project and 121.8 MWp under its 370 MW/677 MWp hybrid power project.

KPI Green Energy’s cumulative project capacity

With the latest addition, KPI Green Energy has cumulatively energised 300.8 MWp out of the total 350 MWp capacity under its solar IPP project.

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Under the hybrid IPP project, the company has energised 510.7 MWp out of the planned 677 MWp capacity. This includes 449.2 MWp of solar capacity and 61.5 MW of wind capacity.

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Long-term power purchase agreements with GUVNL

The company is developing both projects as an Independent Power Producer (IPP) under long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL).

KPI Green Energy said, “The Company continues to steadily expand its Independent Power Producer (IPP) portfolio, as it

simultaneously scales its EPC business.”

“The progressive energization of capacity under longterm PPAs further strengthens the Company’s annuity-based, recurring revenue streams, enhancing earnings visibility and creating sustained long-term value for its stakeholders,” KPI Green Energy added.

About KPI Green Energy

KPI Green Energy, incorporated in 2008, is a Gujarat-based renewable energy company and part of the KP Group. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains solar and hybrid power plants as an Independent Power Producer (IPP) and provides renewable energy solutions to Captive Power Producers (CPP) under the brand name ‘Solarism’. Its business operations include solar and wind-solar hybrid power generation, along with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services. The company is listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

KPI Green Energy share price

The share price of KPI Green Energy has declined 2.81% in the intraday trading session. The stock has fallen 40.97% so far this year.