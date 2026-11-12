Kleros Capital Partners has said Tata Power‘s appeal against a Singapore court judgment does not stay enforcement of an arbitration award exceeding $650 million in its favour, adding that the Indian power company has not sought a stay on the enforcement proceedings. The statement comes alongwith Tata Power’s Managing Director and CEO Praveer Sinha saying that the company believed it had a strong case to challenge the enforcement and that the sale of shares in its Singapore subsidiaries could be a long-drawn process.

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“Tata Power has not sought a stay on the enforcement,” Kleros said. The investment firm said the appeal filed by Tata Power before the Singapore Court of Appeal against the Singapore International Commercial Court’s (SICC) judgment did not affect enforcement of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) awards. The appeal is scheduled to be heard on January 19, 2027.

The SICC has authorised the seizure and sale of Tata Power’s shares in its Singapore subsidiaries, Bhira Investments and Tata Power International, to enforce the award, which exceeds $650 million and includes principal damages, interest and costs. The enforcement orders authorise the Sheriff to take possession of and sell the shares.

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Kleros also responded to reports that Tata Power had filed a criminal complaint in Mumbai against the investment firm and others following the commencement of enforcement proceedings in Singapore. It said it had not been served with any complaint or legal proceedings and had no knowledge of the allegations beyond media reports. Describing the allegations as similar to those circulated during an earlier campaign surrounding the arbitration, Kleros said they were false. It added that Tata Power had not raised allegations of criminal conduct before the SIAC tribunal, the SIAC Court of Arbitration or the SICC.

On Wednesday, Sinha had said Tata Power would pursue all available legal remedies to challenge the enforcement order. He maintained that the company did not need to make any provision in its books against the award at this stage. He also said the shares were already pledged with banks and Kleros would have to approach the lenders. The process of selling them would involve valuation and resolution of various legal issues, he had said.

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The dispute dates back to 2013-14, when the two parties entered into agreements to jointly explore a coal mining project in Russia estimated at $1.1 billion. Differences emerged over who would lead the bid and the proposed ownership structure. Kleros eventually did not participate in the bidding, while Tata Power independently bid for and won the mining licence. Kleros subsequently alleged that Tata Power had used confidential information shared under their agreements. Tata Power later abandoned the project, following which Kleros initiated legal proceedings.