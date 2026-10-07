Italian beauty and cosmetics brand Kiko Milano expects India to become one of its top five global markets over the next decade as it accelerates expansion under its partnership with Reliance Retail Ventures’ subsidiary Reliance Beauty and Personal Care (RBPCL).

Kiko Milano’s India operations are held under Kiko Cosmetics Retail, a wholly owned entity managed by RBPCL. The brand currently has 20 points of sale, including 11 standalone stores and nine outlets through Reliance’s beauty platform Tira. It opened its 11th standalone store at Jio World Drive mall in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex on Wednesday.

Kiko plans to double its India retail footprint by the end of calendar 2026, chief executive officer Simone Dominici said in an interaction with FE on the sidelines of the store launch.

“Indian consumers are conscious of beauty trends. They want the best when it comes to beauty and make-up,” Dominici said. “Millennials and Gen Z, in particular, are savvy online consumers who know exactly what they want and where they can get it.”

Kiko entered India in 2019 but stepped up expansion after partnering with Reliance in 2024. The companies began reopening stores together in 2025. The brand now has a physical presence across eight cities—Mumbai, Delhi/NCR, Pune, Lucknow, Kochi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad—and also sells through Reliance’s online ecosystem.

“The beauty of the partnership is that it gives us an omnichannel platform,” Dominici said. “You can explore the brand online, get in touch with the brand through a beauty specialist like Tira, and then come to our stores for the full experience.”

Kiko expects India to enter its top 15 markets by 2027, move into the top 10 in 2028-30 and potentially become a top-five market by 2033-35. Dominici did not disclose revenue targets for India.

The opportunity comes as India’s beauty and personal care (BPC) market expands rapidly. According to consultancy firm Redseer, the BPC market is expected to reach $40 billion by 2030, from about $23 billion currently. The sector is growing at around 12% annually, compared with global growth of 3-4%.

“India is growing at three times the average global beauty market,” Dominici said. “That’s why we believe our distinctiveness will give us the opportunity to multiply our business in a short period of time here.”

Kiko crossed $1 billion in global revenue in 2025 and expects another 10% growth this year. The company operates in about 80 countries, with roughly 980 stores and 450 franchised points of sale globally.

In India, Kiko is positioning itself between mass and luxury, with an average product price of about Rs 1,430. Make-up accounts for about 80% of its business.

Kiko has widened its complexion portfolio to cater to Indian skin tones, with 49 or more shades in some ranges. Its India-specific Diwali collection comprises nine products and 16 stock-keeping units.

About 75% of Kiko’s manufacturing is in Italy, centred around the cosmetics ecosystem near Milan that Dominici calls Italy’s “Beauty Valley”. The company currently imports its products into India.

Local manufacturing is not immediately planned, Dominici said, although Kiko could consider third-party manufacturing for products specifically designed for the Indian market in the future.

For Kiko, the India strategy also marks a shift from its origins as a mass retailer to a global premium brand built around product franchises, innovation and brand marketing.

The company’s long-term ambition, Dominici said, is to become a leading destination for beauty self-expression rather than perfection—an approach he believes resonates with India’s strong affinity for colour and individuality.