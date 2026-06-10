Kia India is preparing a two-pronged SUV offensive in the country with the launch of two new models in the coming months, including the long-awaited Syros EV and the Sorento Hybrid, as the automaker looks to strengthen its position in both the electric and hybrid vehicle segments.

The first launch will be the Kia Syros EV, which is expected to become the company’s most affordable electric vehicle in India. Sources told FE that the model is likely to go on sale around July, ahead of the festive season. Confirming plans to expand the EV portfolio, Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, “We will be introducing our second mass-market EV in the sub-4-metre segment soon.”

The Syros EV is expected to play a crucial role in making Kia’s electric portfolio more accessible to Indian buyers. The model will compete with the Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor and the upcoming Hyundai electric SUV positioned below the Creta EV.

To improve affordability, the company recently introduced the Carens Clavis EV with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) financing model, and industry sources expect a similar structure for the Syros EV to help deliver a competitive entry price.

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“We recently introduced Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) financing for the Kia Carens Clavis EV with easy finance options starting at INR 51,520 and battery subscription at INR 3.3/km,” Sood said.

The Syros EV is expected to be offered with either a 42kWh or 49kWh battery pack, delivering an estimated driving range of up to 350 km.

Alongside its EV push, Kia is also preparing to enter India’s fast-growing hybrid SUV space with the launch of the Sorento Hybrid later this year. The model is expected to compete with SUVs such as the Jeep Meridian and Toyota Fortuner, while also taking on the upcoming Honda ZR-V, which will feature a petrol-hybrid powertrain, according to sources.

While the Sorento Hybrid is likely to arrive as a full import initially, future Kia models equipped with petrol-hybrid technology are expected to be localised to improve economies of scale and pricing competitiveness.

“We are focused on making Kia’s hybrid technology accessible and relevant for Indian customers through a strategic and scalable approach. We believe hybrids must offer real value to Indian customers and, keeping in line with this thought, our focus is on localising key HEV components to ensure hybrids are accessible and scalable,” he added.

The upcoming launches form part of Kia India’s broader strategy to increase its market share from the current 6.3% to over 7% by 2030. Besides the new launches, the company introduced the second-generation Seltos late last year, which continues to clock average monthly sales of around 10,000 units.

To support future growth, Kia has expanded its sales and service network to 891 touchpoints across 396 cities, including more than 500 workshops. The company also operates over 250 EV-ready workshops with trained technicians to support electric vehicle customers across the country.

Kia is simultaneously strengthening India’s role as an export hub. The company currently exports the Sonet, Seltos and Carens to several international markets across the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South America.