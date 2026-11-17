Darius Khambata, former trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), has rejected allegations of personal bias and strategic manoeuvring levelled against him by Tata Trusts vice-chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh.

In a letter dated November 17, he also questioned why the two vice-chairmen had not raised the allegations against him during any Trust meeting in 2024, 2025 or 2026, or in communications during his tenure as trustee.

“It would have been far more constructive to discuss your views face to face; communicating through emails and the media is not productive. As Vice-Chairmen, I would have expected you to raise any issue you considered serious. That you make these allegations only now itself shows their lack of credibility,” the senior advocate wrote.

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Khambata’s tenure on SRTT and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) ended on November 9. In a November 2 letter, he had informed chairman Noel Tata and chief executive Siddharth Sharma that he would not seek reappointment.

A key issue in his latest letter was the vice-chairmen’s position on listing Tata Sons. Khambata questioned their shift from opposing a listing in March 2024, May 2025 and July 2025 to a different position in April 2026. He said the merits of listing should be debated at a Trust meeting rather than through correspondence and media statements.

Khambata also defended his position on N Chandrasekaran’s third term as Tata Sons chairman, saying his November 2 letter concerned the way the Tata Sons board acted at its September 17 meeting, not Chandrasekaran’s performance.

“Within days of the media reports of the 23 February 2026 board meeting, I wrote on 2 March 2026 to each of my co-Trustees, including both of you, asking for a meeting to discuss the events of that board meeting and your subsequent comments to the media. No Trustee responded,” Khambata wrote.

He added that all trustees had agreed on August 13 to respect Chandrasekaran’s decision not to seek reappointment and constitute a selection committee. He questioned whether Srinivasan, as a Tata Sons nominee director, had brought this resolution to the company’s nomination and remuneration committee before it asked Chandrasekaran to continue.

On changes to the Trusts’ composition, Khambata accused the vice-chairmen of selectively objecting to alterations in their constitution. He said they had not raised similar objections to the failure to reappoint Mehli Mistry or the subsequent departures of Pramit Jhaveri and himself, all trustees selected by the late Ratan Tata.

He also accused Srinivasan, Singh and Noel Tata of breaching the October 17, 2024 resolution, which he said morally bound trustees to vote for one another’s reappointment, by voting against Mistry’s reappointment.

Rejecting the allegation that he had engineered Srinivasan’s temporary exit to facilitate changes to the Trusts’ constitution, Khambata said Srinivasan’s failure to secure reappointment in October 2025 followed Mistry’s approval, which was conditional on him honouring the resolution. He also pointed out that Singh had proposed Bhaskar Bhatt at the November 11, 2025 meeting, while he had proposed Neville Tata.

On governance, Khambata maintained that all trustees were equal and that the essence of the Tata Model was control of Tata Sons by the Trusts. He described this as a fiduciary responsibility to protect their principal asset — their shareholding in Tata Sons — arguing that it did not compromise their tax-exempt status or amount to engaging in business.

He also rejected the charge that he lacked independence, saying he had differed with Noel Tata on several major issues during 2025 and 2026. He urged the vice-chairmen to resolve their differences through dialogue, in the larger interests of Tata Sons and the Trusts.