KEC International, an infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, has secured new orders worth Rs 1,030 crore across its transmission and distribution (T&D), renewables, and cables and conductors businesses.

The RPG Group company announced the order wins on October 8, 2026. With these additions, KEC International’s year-to-date (YTD) order intake has crossed Rs 8,600 crore.

KEC International wins transmission orders in Bhutan, Saudi Arabia

KEC International’s T&D business has secured orders for a 400 kV transmission line project in Bhutan and an additional order for a 380 kV transmission line in Saudi Arabia. The company has also received orders for the supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas.

KEC International secures 300+ MW wind project

In the renewables segment, KEC International has secured an order for a wind power project with a capacity of more than 300 MW from a reputed private developer in southern India.

Cables and conductors business receives new orders

KEC International’s cables and conductors business has also secured multiple orders in domestic and international markets, contributing to the company’s overall order intake.

Commenting on the order wins, Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director and CEO of KEC International, said, “We are pleased with the order wins across our businesses. The T&D business has significantly strengthened its order book with multiple wins, including its re-entry into Bhutan, further diversifying its international footprint.

“In Renewables, the business continues to gain momentum in the Wind EPC segment, securing a large order from a reputed private developer, adding a marquee client to its portfolio. With these wins, our YTD order intake stands at over Rs. 8,600 crores.”

About KEC International

KEC International is a global infrastructure EPC company with operations across power transmission and distribution, civil construction, transportation, renewables, oil and gas pipelines, and cables and conductors. The company has a presence in more than 110 countries and is the flagship company of RPG Group.

KEC share price

The share price of KEC international has gained 1.17% in the intraday trading session. The stock has declined 52.06% so far this year