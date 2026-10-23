KEC International has secured new orders worth Rs 1,006 crore across its businesses, the company told the exchanges. The orders include a 400 kV transmission line in Oman and a repeat contract to build a multispeciality hospital in Eastern India.

Oman transmission line, Americas orders

The transmission and distribution business has won two sets of projects. One is a 400 kV transmission line in Oman. The other is a contract to supply towers, hardware and poles in the Americas.

The company did not disclose the value of the individual orders or the names of the customers.

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“We are pleased with the order wins across our businesses. The order in Oman further diversifies our order book in the Middle East and reflects the continued investment in the region’s T&D infrastructure. Our Civil business has strengthened its presence in the Hospital segment with a prestigious order for the construction of a Multispeciality Hospital. With these wins, our YTD order intake has crossed Rs. 10,600 crores,” Vimal Kejriwal, managing director and chief executive of KEC International, said.

Repeat hospital construction order

The civil business has received a repeat order to construct a multispeciality hospital. The client is a healthcare player in Eastern India, which the company described as renowned but did not name.

The cables and conductors business has secured various orders in India and in overseas markets. The company gave no further details on these.

What does KEC International do?

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction company. It operates in power transmission and distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil and gas pipelines, and cables and conductors. Its footprint covers more than 110 countries, including EPC projects and the supply of towers and cables. KEC is the flagship company of the RPG Group. RPG Enterprises was established in 1979 and reports a turnover of US$ 5.2 billion. The group has interests in infrastructure, tyres, pharma, IT and speciality businesses, as well as emerging technology businesses.

KEC International share price

KEC International’s share price decreased 2.32% as of intraday on October 23. The company’s share price decreased 19.47% in the past month. Furthermore, KEC International’s share price decreased by 61.81% in the past year.