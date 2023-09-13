KEC International wins order worth Rs 1145 crore

KEC International Ltd, a global infrastructure EPC major, on Wednesday announced that it has secured a prestigious turnkey order of Rs 1,145 crore in its Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business. The order includes design, supply and installation of 380 kV Overhead Transmission Line in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This has taken the total order intake by the company to more than Rs 7,500 crore.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd, said, “We are delighted with the significant order win in the international market. Our YTD order intake has now surpassed Rs 7,500 crores, a robust growth of 30 per cent vis-à-vis last year. With this order, Saudi Arabia continues to be a major growth driver in the Middle East region. This strategic project holds immense significance for both NEOM and Saudi Arabia, as it plays a pivotal role in developing the power infrastructure required for the development of NEOM – a visionary city in Saudi Arabia.”

Earlier in June, KEC International said that it has bagged orders worth Rs 1373 crore across its various businesses. “KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major and an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs 1373 crore across its various businesses,” the company had said.

KEC International has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, oil & gas pipelines, and cables. The Company is currently executing infrastructure projects in 30+ countries and has a footprint in 110+ countries.