scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

KEC International wins order worth Rs 1145 crore

The order includes design, supply and installation of 380 kV Overhead Transmission Line in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This has taken the total order intake by the company to more than Rs 7,500 crore

Written by FE Business
KEC International, order win, EPC, Transmission & Distribution business, order intake, power infrastructure
KEC International Ltd announced that it has secured a prestigious turnkey order of Rs 1,145 crore in its Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business.

KEC International Ltd, a global infrastructure EPC major, on Wednesday announced that it has secured a prestigious turnkey order of Rs 1,145 crore in its Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business. The order includes design, supply and installation of 380 kV Overhead Transmission Line in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This has taken the total order intake by the company to more than Rs 7,500 crore.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd, said, “We are delighted with the significant order win in the international market. Our YTD order intake has now surpassed Rs 7,500 crores, a robust growth of 30 per cent vis-à-vis last year. With this order, Saudi Arabia continues to be a major growth driver in the Middle East region. This strategic project holds immense significance for both NEOM and Saudi Arabia, as it plays a pivotal role in developing the power infrastructure required for the development of NEOM – a visionary city in Saudi Arabia.”

Also Read

Earlier in June, KEC International said that it has bagged orders worth Rs 1373 crore across its various businesses. “KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major and an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs 1373 crore across its various businesses,” the company had said. 

Also Read

KEC International has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, oil & gas pipelines, and cables. The Company is currently executing infrastructure projects in 30+ countries and has a footprint in 110+ countries.

More Stories on
KEC International

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 16:13 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS