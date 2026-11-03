KEC International has reported a strong order inflows during the first half of FY27.

The company secured orders worth more than Rs 13,500 crore on a year-to-date basis, including around Rs 9,500 crore from its transmission and distribution (T&D) business.

Its consolidated order book reached a record Rs 39,946 crore, driven by strong momentum in the T&D segment. The combined order book and lowest bidder (L1) pipeline stood at around Rs 43,500 crore.

KEC International Q2: Net profit falls 81%, revenue down 10%

Despite strong order inflow, KEC international reported a decline in both revenue and profitability in Q2FY27.

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It’s consolidated net profit declined 81.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 30 crore in Q2FY27, compared with Rs 161 crore in Q1FY27.

The company’s revenue from operations fell 10.2% to Rs 5,468 crore in Q2 FY27, against Rs 6,092 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA declined 37% to Rs 271 crore from Rs 430 crore a year ago. The EBITDA margin also contracted to 5% from 7.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell sharply to Rs 41 crore from Rs 213 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The PBT margin declined to 0.7% from 3.5%.

Interest costs remained elevated during the quarter, with interest as a percentage of revenue rising to 3.5% from 2.8% a year ago.

About KEC International

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company and the flagship company of the RPG Group. It operates across several business verticals, including power transmission and distribution, civil construction, transportation, renewable energy, oil and gas pipelines, and cables. The company has a presence in more than 110 countries through its EPC projects and the supply of towers and cables.

KEC International share price

The share price of KEC International has declined 9.85% in the intraday trading session. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, KEC International has fallen 57.48%.