KEC International has secured new orders worth Rs 1,014 crore in its India transmission and distribution (T&D) business. The company announced the wins on Saturday.

The orders include its first contract for a 765 kV transmission line. The line will carry power from a Pumped Storage Plant (PSP) in Western India.

KEC International’s Rs 1,014 crore orders

The company said the contract came from an existing client. It did not name the client. It also did not give a break-up of the Rs 1,014 crore total among its orders.

KEC informed the National Stock Exchange and BSE Limited of the development in a filing. The company said all the orders were received in the normal course of business.

765 kV transmission line for renewable power

A pumped storage plant stores energy by moving water between two reservoirs at different heights. Such plants are seen as a way to support renewable power. The new line is meant to evacuate the electricity generated at the plant.

“We are delighted to secure this prestigious order from an existing client for the evacuation of power from a PSP. This marks an important milestone for our T&D business as we support the growing power infrastructure requirements of the Renewables segment. With these wins, our YTD order intake stands at over Rs. 9,600 crores.” Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director and CEO of KEC International, said.

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About KEC International

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, headquartered in Mumbai. It operates in power transmission and distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil and gas pipelines, and cables and conductors. Its footprint spans more than 110 countries, including EPC projects and the supply of towers and cables. KEC is the flagship company of the RPG Group. The group has interests in infrastructure, tyres, pharma, IT and speciality businesses, besides emerging technology ventures.

KEC International share price

KEC International’s share price decreased by 11.85% in the past month. KEC International’s share price had declined by 57.33% in the last year.