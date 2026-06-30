KEC International has secured new orders worth Rs 1,754 crore across its transmission and distribution (T&D) and cables and conductors businesses. The latest wins have taken the company’s year-to-date (YTD) order intake to more than Rs 4,000 crore.

Transmission, cables segment drive order wins

In the transmission and distribution segment, KEC International received significant orders to supply high-voltage transmission line towers in the Americas.

ALSO READ India’s EPC boom faces a reality check

Its cables and conductors business also won multiple orders across India and international markets. The company did not disclose the names of the customers.

Largest-ever US tower supply order

Commenting on the development, Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO of KEC International, said, “The repeat orders from customers in the Americas, including the largest-ever tower supply order from the USA, reflect the growing momentum in the American T&D market. These wins reinforce our strategic focus on strengthening our tower sales business globally.”

About KEC International

KEC International is an infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company of the RPG Group. KEC International operates across power transmission and distribution, civil construction, transportation, renewables, oil and gas pipelines, and cables and conductors. The company has a presence in more than 110 countries through EPC projects and the supply of towers and cables. It is the flagship company of the RPG Group.

KEC International share price

The share price of KEC International opened at Rs 537.00, up over 4% in the early trade. The stock had declined 1.13% in last one week. However, KEC International shares have gained 7.73% in last one month. On year-to-date (YTD) basis the stock has gained 27.34%.