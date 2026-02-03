Infrastructure company KEC International has secured a number of orders totalling Rs 1,020 crore from various companies. The company said that the order scope spans civil construction, transportation and the power sector.

The company said that it has received an order for the construction of a multispeciality hospital from a known healthcare player in Central India. Additionally, the company has secured an order to construct a railway siding for a private player in Central India.

Furthermore, KEC International said that it has secured an order for 220 kV and 132 kV cabling works from a reputed steel producer in Eastern India, and the supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas.

The company added that another work order is for the supply of various types of cables and conductors in India and the overseas market.

“We are pleased with the new order wins secured across our business verticals…With these wins, our year-to-date order intake stands at ~Rs 20,300 crore”, Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International said.

KEC International Q3 results

KEC International reported a 12 per cent YoY revenue growth in the third quarter of FY26. The company posted a revenue of Rs 6,001 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to a revenue of Rs 5,349 crore in Q3 FY26.

Despite strong revenue growth, KEC International reported a marginal decline in profit in the quarter. The company’s revenue slid to Rs 127 crore in the December quarter of FY26 from a profit of Rs 129 crore in the consolidated quarter of the previous fiscal year.

KEC International share price

KEC International’s stock was trading at Rs 626.70 at 12:31 PM, 1.75 per cent higher in the intra-day trade. The company’s stock has fallen by about 1 per cent in the last 5 trading sessions.

In the past months, KEC International’s share price has declined by 16.4 per cent. Similarly, in the last six-month and one-year period, the company’s stock has slid by 24.6 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively.